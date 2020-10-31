 Skip to main content
Semi crashes on Cline Avenue ramp
Semi crashes on Cline Avenue ramp

HAMMOND — A semitrailer crashed on the Cline Avenue exit ramp from Interstate 80/94 Saturday morning. 

Indiana State Police and the Hammond Fire Department responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m., according to an eyewitness. The semi could be seen along the embankment as police and firefighters investigated. 

Police could not immediately be reached for more information on the crash. 

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

