Semi leaning over I-80 bridge causes closures; chain reaction of crashes, police say
Semi crash i-80 ramp

Around 1:45 p.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound to westbound ramp entrance of Interstate 80 over Indianapolis Boulevard. 

 Provided by Robert Vidal

HAMMOND — A semitrailer was leaned between a ramp and Interstate 80 Friday afternoon, causing closures and rash of crashes that caused traffic congestion through the evening. 

Around 1:45 p.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound to westbound ramp entrance of I-80 over Indianapolis Boulevard, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. 

A semi had struck an inside barrier as it was traveling on westbound I-80, causing it to run off the road, Rot said. The semi came to rest between I-80 westbound lanes and the ramp to enter northbound Indianapolis Boulevard. 

The semi ended up partially leaning over the ramp perched above Indianapolis Boulevard. The driver had some minor, superficial injuries but refused transportation to a hospital, police said. 

The crash initially caused lengthy westbound lane closures in the area, however the scene was cleared of the semi by 5:30 p.m. and lanes were reopened. 

However, heavy traffic congestion still lingered into the evening hours. The stranded semi caused a chain-reaction of several other crashes on I-80 in the Hammond area, police said. No one was injured, however the wrecks multiplied traffic issues.

Police warned drivers to approach the area with caution and expect delays through the evening. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

