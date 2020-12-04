Semi leaning over I-80 bridge causes closures; chain reaction of crashes, police say

HAMMOND — A semitrailer was leaned between a ramp and Interstate 80 Friday afternoon, causing closures and rash of crashes that caused traffic congestion through the evening.
Around 1:45 p.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound to westbound ramp entrance of I-80 over Indianapolis Boulevard, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.
A semi had struck an inside barrier as it was traveling on westbound I-80, causing it to run off the road, Rot said. The semi came to rest between I-80 westbound lanes and the ramp to enter northbound Indianapolis Boulevard.
The semi ended up partially leaning over the ramp perched above Indianapolis Boulevard. The driver had some minor, superficial injuries but refused transportation to a hospital, police said.
The crash initially caused lengthy westbound lane closures in the area, however the scene was cleared of the semi by 5:30 p.m. and lanes were reopened.
However, heavy traffic congestion still lingered into the evening hours. The stranded semi caused a chain-reaction of several other crashes on I-80 in the Hammond area, police said. No one was injured, however the wrecks multiplied traffic issues.
Police warned drivers to approach the area with caution and expect delays through the evening.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!