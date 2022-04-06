Single-family housing coming to southeast side of Hammond

HAMMOND — Homes of Distinction LLC is looking to build single-family homes in the 7000 block of Florida Avenue in Hessville.

The Munster-based company has built homes in the Parrish View subdivision and the Lost Marsh Estates. During a Wednesday meeting, the Hammond Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved a development agreement with Homes of Distinction.

“We would like to continue the success that we’ve seen in Hammond," said Brandon Smith, Homes of Distinction owner.

The project would consist of 11 lots, with the first lot being a model. Homes of Distinction will offer both ranch-style and two-story homes. Smith said the ranch-style homes will have three bedrooms and will be between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet. The two-story houses will be 1,700 to 2,000 square feet and will have three bedrooms and a fourth room that can be used as a bedroom or office.

The land is currently owned by the Hammond RDC. During the Wednesday meeting, the commission also unanimously approved an agreement to sell the property to Homes of Distinction.

Africa Tarver, the city's executive director of planning and development, said the area is "prime for real estate," aside from the fact that it does not currently have a road. As part of the development agreement, Hammond will construct the road.

"There is an increased demand for residential [development], so it is the job of economic development and other departments to really look for areas that can be developed," Tarver said. "Florida Avenue would be a great area for residential development; it already abuts a residential area."

