Something to be thankful for: Hammond Mohawks host Thanksgiving dinner for Navy recruits

HAMMOND — "This is the most thankful I've ever been on Thanksgiving," William Wilding said as he took a bite of steaming mashed potatoes.

This is the first time 18-year-old Wilding and his fellow naval recruits have left their base since boot camp began, about two months ago. For many it was also the first time their families were able to see them, albeit virtually, with their buzzed hair and crisp uniforms.

"It's really nice, being able to not only saidcontact your family, but being able to see the real world again," 18-year-old Owen Kelley of Gypsum, Colorado.

On Thursday afternoon the Hammond Mohawks Athletic and Conservation Club was full of 40 young naval recruits, several busy volunteers and, of course, plenty of turkey.

Since 2013, the Mohawks Club has hosted recruits from the Training Support Center Great Lakes in Illinois every Thanksgiving. The recruits get a homecooked Thanksgiving feast — complete with rolls, green beans, corn, stuffing, mac and cheese, turkey, sweet potatoes, ham and more — and are able to call or Facetime their loved ones. The makeshift computer room was filled with 11 computers and 14 phones.

The event was cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic. Pete Vukovich, one of the original organizers, said it is "wonderful" to be back.

"It's a really gratifying thing for all of us," Vukovich said.

The idea for the dinner came from a tradition that stretches back to World War I with the Adopt-a-Sailor program. Traditionally, families take in sailors and treat them to a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

Vukovich, a Vietnam-era veteran, spent several holidays away from home and even a few even overseas. His experience showed him how meaningful a homecooked Thanksgiving meal can be.

"They are young, for many it's their first time away from home," Vukovich said. "Boot camp is tough, but it will shape not only the rest of their time in the Navy, but the rest of their lives."

Cause for celebration

The 40 recruits were especially thankful this year — they just passed their Battle Stations.

Though the exact details of Battle Stations are top-secret, 18-year-old Chance Huffman, of Post Falls, Idaho said "you definitely leave cold, wet and tired."

The test is designed to be a culmination of what recruits have learned during boot camp, simulating what it's like when something unexpected happens aboard the ship. The recruits completed the test earlier in the week, many said they were still exhausted after getting little-to-no sleep over a 36-hour period.

With boot-camp graduation just around the corner on Dec. 9, 19-year-old Jaden Cavett said the Thanksgiving meal was a powerful motivator to finish strong.

"It showed me how much they really care for people in the military," the Jackson, Mississippi native said of the Mohawks' hospitality.

After graduation most of the newly minted sailors will be able to spend Christmas at home before continuing to A School. Sailors receive technical training in their selected military occupational specialty at A School; the selected specialty determines where they attend. Florida, Texas, Virginia — after being around each other 24/7 for the past two months, the 40 soon-to-be sailors will be scattered across the country.

"We've all gotten really close over the past two months. It's helped me understand people from all different walks of life," Cavett said.

Cavett and his newfound friend Jeffrey Davis, 22, said they plan on staying in touch after graduation. The bonds formed during boot camp are especially strong because recruits navigate challenges and overcome barriers as one, Davis said.

"I'll never be able to repay the kindness shown here today," Davis said as he looked down at his full plate.