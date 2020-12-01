Special 3D centerpiece brings new dimension to holiday

Vega enjoys the Workshop Club because she is able to work on projects that mean something to her. She has few limitations in the lab and likes that students can work during lunch hour because she is involved in other clubs that meet after school.

“I enjoy that we can use the CAD systems and print what we create,” she said.

Vega was part of last year’s Bishop Noll’s eighth-grade STEM program, which brings students from local elementary schools to Bishop Noll for a morning STEM and math class. She is currently enrolled in Lambie’s Intro to Engineering class.

“Alexis has excellent skills doing 3D modeling,” Lambie said. “She is able to hone her skills by creating models on her own; and through the Workshop Club, she is able to print them out and see how they look in real life as a physical object. This helps her to make decisions about how to improve future models.”

Sponsored by Lambie and STEM teacher Mary Albrecht, the Workshop Club benefits students by opening up the STREAM Lab for them to create personal projects outside of normal class hours. The students can work on projects from their own imaginations and in their own time.