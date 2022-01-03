Staffing shortages behind week of remote learning in Hammond

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond's decision to start the spring semester online was driven by a lack of available staff, district spokesperson Nate George said.
Hammond announced the district would implement online learning for the week of Jan. 3, on Sunday afternoon. Reports of faculty and staff both coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and testing positive themselves have been coming into the district throughout winter break. Paired with the ongoing lack of substitute teachers across Northwest Indiana, district leaders made the decision to start the semester online, George said.
“We just weren’t going to be in a position where we were going to be able to provide a safe environment for anybody," George said.
On Monday, classes were asynchronous. The rest of the week classes will be taught synchronously using Google Classroom or Echo. Chromebooks and internet hot spots were made available to students before the break. Students who still need a laptops should first check with their teacher; families in need of a hot spot can arrange a pick-up on the School City of Hammond website, under the tab labeled 'tech.'
The Gary Community School Corp. announced classes would be held online for the first week of the semester Friday. From Dec. 11 to 17 Gary Community School Corp. had 17 COVID-19 cases. The Hammond dashboard shows no staff and only four students were COVID positive as of Jan. 3. George said the data may not be up-to-date as the Health Services department is currently sifting through two weeks worth of emails and voicemails, largely from staff.
George said sport activities for the first week of the semester would not be canceled.
A decision about the second week of the semester will be made by the end of the week. George said the decision will "rely on available staff and teachers as well."