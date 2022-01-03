Staffing shortages behind week of remote learning in Hammond

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond's decision to start the spring semester online was driven by a lack of available staff, district spokesperson Nate George said.

Hammond announced the district would implement online learning for the week of Jan. 3, on Sunday afternoon. Reports of faculty and staff both coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and testing positive themselves have been coming into the district throughout winter break. Paired with the ongoing lack of substitute teachers across Northwest Indiana, district leaders made the decision to start the semester online, George said.

“We just weren’t going to be in a position where we were going to be able to provide a safe environment for anybody," George said.