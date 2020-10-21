 Skip to main content
State releases $1.75 million for two projects at Purdue Northwest
State releases $1.75 million for two projects at Purdue Northwest

Bioscience Innovation Building and Purdue Northwest

The Student Union and Library Building is seen through the windows of the new Bioscience Innovation Building at the Purdue University Northwest campus in Hammond. The State Budget Committee agreed Tuesday to release $1.75 million to replace the roof of the Student Union and Library Building and renovate classroom space in the Gyte Building.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — The building that is the physical and academic center of the Purdue University Northwest campus in Hammond is set to receive a much-needed upgrade.

The State Budget Committee agreed Tuesday to spend $1.64 million to fully replace the roof of the Student Union and Library Building.

According to Purdue, the new 46,000-square-foot roof will be made from an extremely durable synthetic roofing material. The project also will include repairs to the roof's parapet, as needed.

Purdue believes the new roof will reduce long-term maintenance costs and protect interior updates to the Student Union and Library Building completed in recent years.

In addition, the state spending oversight panel authorized releasing another $108,000 to Purdue Northwest to renovate the ground floor of the Gyte Building on the Hammond campus.

The plans call for transforming an unused science laboratory into an active learning classroom that includes sufficient space to separate students in accordance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Funding for both projects comes from the $3.5 million appropriated last year by the General Assembly in the 2020-21 state budget for deferred maintenance at Purdue regional campuses.

