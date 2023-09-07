McDermott said the cleanup could take "at least seven to 10 years." In the meantime the Superfund designation could harm nearby residents hoping to sell their homes. Some 22 of the 33 properties the EPA remediated were in Hammond. The city was told the remaining 90 contaminated residences would likely only be remediated after the site received a Superfund designation.

In 2019, city leaders decided to take matters into their own hands. Hammond began testing residential properties in Robertsdale and in 2021, the Common Council approved using $5 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding to remove and replace the top 2 feet of soil in properties with lead levels over 400 ppm.

The city has remediated just under 50 properties to date.

"Now it's the EPA calling the shots in the area, but I'm glad we've done the work that we did," McDermott said.

In an April email to The Times, the EPA said that if the Federated Metals site was ultimately added to the National Priorities List, the agency would evaluate the cleanup work conducted by Hammond to determine whether more remediation is needed. McDermott said he has received no additional guidance from the EPA.

"There would be no reason for the EPA to dig up yards that were previously dirty but now have been cleaned up to EPA standards," McDermott said. "We mirrored the EPA cleanups exactly."

In an April email to the Times, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said a "comprehensive evaluation" will be conducted to determine the full extent of the contamination.

"This assessment will also include a review of all the properties that were remediated by the City of Hammond. Unless extraordinary or unforeseen circumstances arise, additional remediation work is not expected to be required on these properties," IDEM stated.

Remediated properties have been certified by the Hammond Department of Environmental Management, and the certification has been shared with the Lake County Recorder's Office.

Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar has said the city "simply does not have the financial ability" to remediate properties without federal funding. McDermott said the Superfund designation will ultimately make the George Lake area safer and more accessible.