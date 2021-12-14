Teen girls tell child molester he caused them 'so much suffering and pain'

CROWN POINT — Two teenage girls told a judge Tuesday they suffer from nightmares because of sexual abuse inflicted on them by a 67-year-old man entrusted with their care.
Danny W. Serrano, of Hammond, appeared for the first part of a sentencing hearing Tuesday, but he won't learn his sentence until a second hearing set for Feb. 22.
Serrano pleaded guilty in August to molesting the two girls between 2011 and 2021, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
He admitted two other girls have accused him of molesting them, but no charges have been filed in their cases.
Serrano has agreed to a no-contact order for all four girls. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
Serrano was accused of molesting the two girls at Tuesday's hearing starting when they were 8 years old when their family lived in Hammond and East Chicago.
One of the girls, whom The Times is not naming to protect her privacy, told Judge Kathleen Lang she hates that she still flinches when anyone touches her shoulder because that's where Serrano used to touch her.
She asked Serrano how he could have abused a child.
"You damaged me," she said. "You brought me so much suffering and pain."
The second girl told the judge Serrano threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about being molested.
Serrano also physically abused her, and she once suffered a bruised jaw because he hit her in the face, she said.
"I would stay up all day and night until I knew it was safe to sleep," she said.
She still has nightmares every night. She has pushed people away because it's difficult to trust others, and she still feels uncomfortable around men, she said.
When her siblings would put up their fists to play fight, she flinched because she'd previously been hit by Serrano, she said.
She confided in a friend in middle school, and he wanted her to tell an adult. She thought many times about telling a guidance counselor, but she "froze," she said.
She attempted suicide because she felt guilty for not reporting the abuse sooner, she said.
Despite the trauma she's gone through, she's learned to love herself.
"I am bright, smart, lovable," she said.
Her older sister, whom she didn't really know well, took her in after seeing something was wrong, she said.
She said it felt good to tell her story because not every survivor has such an opportunity due to the fear such abuse causes.
Lang told the girls she understood how difficult it must have been for them and said she appreciated their choice to give victim impact statements.
Serrano's attorney, Linda Kollintzas, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold did not present any arguments during Tuesday's hearing.
If a judge accepts Serrano's plea agreement, he would be ordered to serve his sentence on two counts of child molesting consecutively.
He agreed in one case to a four-year prison sentence and four years of probation. In his second case, he would be sentenced to eight years on home detention under the supervision of the Lake County Community Corrections program.
Lang told Serrano that Judge Gina Jones, who is scheduled to replace the late Judge Diane Boswell, likely will pronounced his sentence in February.