Teen girls tell child molester he caused them 'so much suffering and pain'

The second girl told the judge Serrano threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about being molested.

Serrano also physically abused her, and she once suffered a bruised jaw because he hit her in the face, she said.

"I would stay up all day and night until I knew it was safe to sleep," she said.

She still has nightmares every night. She has pushed people away because it's difficult to trust others, and she still feels uncomfortable around men, she said.

When her siblings would put up their fists to play fight, she flinched because she'd previously been hit by Serrano, she said.

She confided in a friend in middle school, and he wanted her to tell an adult. She thought many times about telling a guidance counselor, but she "froze," she said.

She attempted suicide because she felt guilty for not reporting the abuse sooner, she said.

Despite the trauma she's gone through, she's learned to love herself.

"I am bright, smart, lovable," she said.