HAMMOND — The 15-year-old struck by a wheel that detached from a semi-trailer and rolled into the boy Tuesday morning on Interstate 80/94 has died, officials confirmed Sunday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the boy as William Bell, of Chicago. He was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, records show.

According to Indiana State Police, five people were outside a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of eastbound I-80/94 at the 0.4 mile marker in Hammond around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday working to change a flat tire on their vehicle.

At the same time, an eastbound semi-trailer near the same location operated by PDQ Trucking LLC, of Mendota, Illinois, suffered mechanical issues that caused a wheel to come off the trailer's rear tandem, police said.

According to police, the loose wheel, with its tire still attached, rolled along the south barrier wall toward the tire-changing group until it struck Bell, causing ultimately fatal injuries.

Four other people also outside the vehicle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident. The semi-trailer was impounded for inspection by state police.

