HAMMOND — The intersection of Columbia Avenue and Summer Street will be closed for 60 days starting Monday for utility relocations and road reconstruction, the city announced.

The work is part of a $14 million project to reconstruct Summer Street from Columbia Avenue to Indianapolis Boulevard. It includes new utilities, sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

Funding is through a grant from the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and a local match from the City of Hammond, Hammond Water Works Department and the Hammond Sanitary District.

The city recommends motorists consider using Calumet Avenue or Indianapolis Boulevard when travelling north or south. Drivers traveling east and west should consider using Michigan Street or 165th Street. Summer Street westbound will be diverted to State Street at Grant Avenue.

“We thank NIRPC for their help in funding this vital project for the City of Hammond,” said Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. “Not only is Hammond improving their transportation network, but this is the first step in improving storm sewer separation that will help the area known as Blackmun’s Addition, which was an area severely impacted by the May 23, 2020 storm that dumped over four inches of rain in one hour in Hammond.”

Blackmun’s Addition is the subdivision east of Columbia between Summer Street and the Norfolk Southern railroad.