The Hammond Police Department held its first awards ceremony in 2019; when the pandemic hit, everything had to be scaled-back. Lieutenant Steve Kellogg said over the past three years the department would give out awards individually without an audience. However, the awards began to stack up.
”I get a text about once a week about an officer that saved somebody’s life," Kellogg said. "This (the Wednesday ceremony) was our catch-up."
The department wants to start hosting award ceremonies a few times year.
Hammond Police Chief William Short said it's important to recognize the good work officers do.
“There aren’t a whole lot of ‘thank yous’ that come in this... we mostly interact with people on bad days,” Kellogg noted. "No one is lining up to say ‘thank you for arresting me.'"
Awards distributed on Wednesday included; the Meritorious Service Award, the Distinguished Service Award, the Chief's Coin and the Lifesaver Award. Officers were honored for deescalating potentially violent situations, using DNA evidence to solve a decades-old case and providing life-saving medical care.
About a dozen officers were honored for their work responding to and investigating the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr., two Halloweens ago.
"When a situation like this takes place with the death of a child, the whole department comes together and works tirelessly to bring justice and peace to the family," Short said. "I think half of the department played a role in this case."
Being able to provide on-the-scene medical care can often mean the difference between life and death. Kellogg said officers frequently administer Narcan to people experiencing overdoses and aid victims injured in car accidents.
A 15-year-old boy had been shot in the chest and in the arm. The teen had run a few blocks away and was losing a lot of blood.
Without the application of a quick chest seal and a tourniquet, Wagers said the teen "probably would have bled out."
Wagers currently trains other Hammond officers on Tactical Medical procedures, what he calls "real down and dirty medicine." He said police officers used to be discouraged from administering first aid because of liability concerns.
“It used to be you would show up and have no idea what to do," Wagers recalled. "Nobody wants to feel useless."
Now all Hammond Police Officers carry medical kits and police academies are expanding medical training programs.
“As we all know, police work is difficult and our officers are put in dangerous and stressful situations every day as they protect and serve our communities," Short said. "Every officer works tirelessly and we would like to thank each and every officer on this department."
PHOTOS: Hammond Police Department award ceremony
Officer Daniel Percak receives an award from Police Chief William Short Wednesday as the Hammond Police Department recognized numerous officers for their hard work and courageous efforts while performing their job.
Four-year-old Natalia Siba plays with her father Simon Siba's Meritorious Service Award coin Wednesday as the Hammond Police Department recognized numerous officers for their hard work and courageous efforts while performing their job.