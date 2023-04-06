HAMMOND — The baby was blue, Kyle Wagers recalled.

When the Hammond Police officer responded to reports of an infant that had stopped breathing, he had to act fast.

"I barely got the car in park, I left the door open," Wagers said the parents had already brought the child outside.

After about about two minutes of "trying everything," Wagers performed a 'jaw thrust maneuver' and saved the child's life right there on the front lawn.

Wagers was one of over three dozen Hammond Police officers recognized during a Wednesday morning award ceremony.

“Thank you for making Hammond safe, because if you don’t do your job the right way, there’s no possible way I can do my job the right way," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. told the officers.

The Hammond Police Department held its first awards ceremony in 2019; when the pandemic hit, everything had to be scaled-back. Lieutenant Steve Kellogg said over the past three years the department would give out awards individually without an audience. However, the awards began to stack up.

”I get a text about once a week about an officer that saved somebody’s life," Kellogg said. "This (the Wednesday ceremony) was our catch-up."

The department wants to start hosting award ceremonies a few times year.

Hammond Police Chief William Short said it's important to recognize the good work officers do.

“There aren’t a whole lot of ‘thank yous’ that come in this... we mostly interact with people on bad days,” Kellogg noted. "No one is lining up to say ‘thank you for arresting me.'"

Awards distributed on Wednesday included; the Meritorious Service Award, the Distinguished Service Award, the Chief's Coin and the Lifesaver Award. Officers were honored for deescalating potentially violent situations, using DNA evidence to solve a decades-old case and providing life-saving medical care.

About a dozen officers were honored for their work responding to and investigating the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr., two Halloweens ago.

DeLaCruz was killed while trick-or-treating in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood. Body camera footage showed officers rushing to DeLaCruz' aid and applying a tourniquet to another teen who has been shot in the leg. Four men were initially arrested for the crime, two were ultimately charged.

"When a situation like this takes place with the death of a child, the whole department comes together and works tirelessly to bring justice and peace to the family," Short said. "I think half of the department played a role in this case."

Being able to provide on-the-scene medical care can often mean the difference between life and death. Kellogg said officers frequently administer Narcan to people experiencing overdoses and aid victims injured in car accidents.

Last August, Wagers was in Hessville when he heard reports of a shooting at Dr. Martin Luther King Park.

A 15-year-old boy had been shot in the chest and in the arm. The teen had run a few blocks away and was losing a lot of blood.

Without the application of a quick chest seal and a tourniquet, Wagers said the teen "probably would have bled out."

Wagers currently trains other Hammond officers on Tactical Medical procedures, what he calls "real down and dirty medicine." He said police officers used to be discouraged from administering first aid because of liability concerns.

“It used to be you would show up and have no idea what to do," Wagers recalled. "Nobody wants to feel useless."

Now all Hammond Police Officers carry medical kits and police academies are expanding medical training programs.

“As we all know, police work is difficult and our officers are put in dangerous and stressful situations every day as they protect and serve our communities," Short said. "Every officer works tirelessly and we would like to thank each and every officer on this department."

