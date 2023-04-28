HAMMOND — Every day, there are parents all across Indiana who have to skip meals just to make sure their children are fed, said Jodi Bella of Meals on Wheels NWI.

There are Hoosiers across the state who work two, even three jobs, but still can't afford to put food on the table.

During a Wednesday morning panel, local leaders discussed the issue of the "working hungry," a concept that describes people who have jobs, but still grapple with hunger. Hosted by the NWI Food Council, the event began with a screening of "The Working Hungry" documentary which follows three Hoosier families struggling with food security.

When fully-employed workers are forced to decide between paying rent and buying groceries — the issue is clear.

"There's a problem with what we're paying people in this country," Kate Howe of the Indy Hunger Network said during the film.

In 2010 the median monthly rent for a renter-occupied housing unit in Indiana was $683; by 2021, it jumped to $905.

While housing, transportation and food prices continue to rise, Indiana's minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 since 2009. According to a report released by the Gary Department of Community Development, minimum wage would have to increase by almost 100% for it to cover local median rent.

"Just because you work and make 10 or so dollars-an-hour, doesn't mean you can support a family of two or three," Pastor John Barker, of Garrard Chapel in Bowling Green, said in the documentary.

The Wednesday morning "Working Hungry" screening took place at the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and featured Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Northwest Indiana, Bella, director of business development for Meals and Wheels, and Amber Zimmer, community wellness coordinator for Purdue Extension. Funded in part by the Indy Hunger Network, "The Working Hungry" film will be screened in more than 35 Hoosier communities this year. The NWI Food Council, NWI Community Action and the Pax Center helped host four screenings in Northwest Indiana.

The film hopes to show how prevalent food insecurity is throughout the state.

In Indiana, 1 in 9 people face hunger, compared with 1 in 12 in Illinois. The issue is even worse in Lake County, where the food-insecurity rate was 13.1% in 2020. Indiana's state average was 10.8% that year.

According to data from Feeding American, in 2020 Lake County's rate of food insecure children was higher than any other county in the state.

Gary Community School Corp. spokesperson Chelsea Whittington, who was interviewed for the documentary, said the COVID-19 pandemic revealed that "a lot of us are just a paycheck away from poverty."

A 2018 report from the Brookings Institution and the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership determined that $18-an-hour paired with employer-sponsored health insurance is a sustainable living wage in Indiana. According to the documentary, 12 of the 20 most common job in Indiana pay less than $18-an-hour and nine pay less than $15.

While organizations like Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank of NWI are able to feed thousands of Region residents every month, Garcia said addressing food insecurity will require systemic change.

"Yes, we need $18-an-hour to be a livable wage, but the likelihood of that happening next year is not very high," Garcia said. "So can we convince our elected officials to move that up to $9, to $10, so we can slowly start getting to where we need to be?"

A little over a year ago, the food bank partnered with WorkOne and the Center of Workforce Innovations for a job training program that helps people with reentry after leaving the prison system.

The panelists noted there are also a number of social and environmental barriers that keep people from accessing affordable nutrition.

"It's not just feeding people, it's the economic aspect of it. It's childcare. It's transportation," Zimmer explained. "There's so many different barriers that affect this one thing."

Zimmer encouraged attendees to host their own "Working Hunger" screenings. Film links and discussion guides are available at indyhunger.org/workinghungry. Zimmer also highlighted the communitycompass.app, a website and app that has information about nearby food pantries.

PHOTOS: Mrvan volunteers at Food Bank of NWI US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank