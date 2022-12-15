'This is not good enough': Gary environmental group filing petition for review of waste-to-jet-fuel air permit

"Without more clarity on the exact composition of the feedstock, it will be impossible for IDEM to accurately calculate and verify the plant's emissions, regulate those emissions, or ensure the emissions are in compliance with Indiana regulations," GARD said in a news release.

During a news conference Thursday, GARD member Dorreen Carey said the contents of municipal garbage is constantly changing. GARD argued that without knowing exactly what materials are in the feedstock, the emission estimates cannot be precise.

"You can't have an inconsistent source and come out with a consistent product," Carey said.

The GARD news release says the emissions calculations were based on "incomplete or unsupported guarantees from a set of potential vendors without indicating which of those manufacturers, if any, it actually plans to use."

During IDEM's initial public comment period for the air permit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency submitted a letter noting that Gary is an environmental justice community. According to the EPA's EJScreen tool, which calculates communities' vulnerabilities to pollution, the area around the proposed site generally falls within the 75th percentile for the environmental and socioeconomic indexes.

GARD member Kimmie Gordon said she would like IDEM to account for the environmental health risks that exist in Gary.