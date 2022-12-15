'This is not good enough': Gary environmental group filing petition for review of waste-to-jet-fuel air permit

GARY — Gary Advocates for Responsible Development intends to file an amended Petition for Administrative Review of the air permit issued to a waste-to-jet fuel facility looking to locate in the Buffington Harbor neighborhood.
California-based Fulcrum BioEnergy LLC has plans to build a $600 million plant on 75 acres formerly used for a cement factory. The project, dubbed the Centerpoint BioFuels Plant, has drawn a lot of attention over the past year, with many residents and environmental advocates saying the development will bring more industrial contamination to Gary's already-polluted lakefront.
People are also reading…
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management approved Fulcrum's air permit on Aug. 16. GARD originally filed a petition Sept. 6 with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication, which acts as the ultimate authority to review IDEM decisions. GARD intends to file the amended petition Friday, after the Environmental Integrity Project's Center for Applied Environmental Science conducted a technical review of the permit.
GARD's petition hinges on two main issues: Fulcrum never clearly defines the composition of the "feedstock" that will be used to produce the jet fuel, and the emission calculations are not exact or verifiable.
The plant Fulcrum is looking to build in Gary, proposed in 2018, would be the largest commercial waste-to-fuel plant in the country. Fulcrum has completed construction on a smaller plant in Nevada, although initial operations only began in May.
Fulcrum's plan includes creating two feedstock processing facilities, but no locations have been announced. Garbage would be trucked in to the processing facilities and sorted. Materials high in carbon — such as paper, timber and soft plastics — would be prepared into feedstock, which would be loaded onto trucks and taken to the plant in Gary to be refined into a low-carbon renewable jet fuel. Before being sold, the fuel would be transported from Gary to a refinery to be blended with traditional jet fuel.
Because the waste-to-jet-fuel industry is new and relatively experimental, GARD is concerned about the plant's unknowns.
"Without more clarity on the exact composition of the feedstock, it will be impossible for IDEM to accurately calculate and verify the plant's emissions, regulate those emissions, or ensure the emissions are in compliance with Indiana regulations," GARD said in a news release.
During a news conference Thursday, GARD member Dorreen Carey said the contents of municipal garbage is constantly changing. GARD argued that without knowing exactly what materials are in the feedstock, the emission estimates cannot be precise.
"You can't have an inconsistent source and come out with a consistent product," Carey said.
The GARD news release says the emissions calculations were based on "incomplete or unsupported guarantees from a set of potential vendors without indicating which of those manufacturers, if any, it actually plans to use."
During IDEM's initial public comment period for the air permit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency submitted a letter noting that Gary is an environmental justice community. According to the EPA's EJScreen tool, which calculates communities' vulnerabilities to pollution, the area around the proposed site generally falls within the 75th percentile for the environmental and socioeconomic indexes.
GARD member Kimmie Gordon said she would like IDEM to account for the environmental health risks that exist in Gary.
"IDEM has a responsibility to ensure that new source construction and air permits are protective of public health. The people in the communities surrounding the proposed Fulcrum facility are already overburdened with numerous other sources of pollution and have a higher risk of cancer and other respiratory disease," Carey said.
"The bottom line is that Fulcrum and IDEM are saying 'trust us' without providing the facts or information that would allow us to do that. That is not good enough."