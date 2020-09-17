Tourism board to release staff compensation figures amid Gateway reporting inconsistencies

Still, Brashier questioned why Batistatos' compensation reported on Gateway was so drastically different than the numbers released publicly this week.

"In the interest of transparency, I think we're splitting hairs here. If we pay into Speros' retirement account, it's still compensation in my mind. Now I don't know if that follows the technical or legal terms of how the state wants it reported, but my point is we had a number on the Gateway. The number that came out in the paper was significantly different," Brashier said.

When presented with the idea of publishing this data on the tourism bureau's website that attracts Region visitors, Batistatos argued it's not the appropriate platform.

Michael McInerney, a Griffith resident who spoke during the public comment period, said he's "never seen so many people be so offended" by transparency.

"This guy (Dabertin) is asking questions and heaven forbid, a link on a website ... just put the link on the bottom," McInerney said.

Contractually bound

Dabertin's other motion, which failed 6-9, sought to authorize the board chair, Qunell, to engage with an independent audit or law firm to examine the contract of Batistatos.