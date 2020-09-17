Tourism board to release staff compensation figures amid Gateway reporting inconsistencies

CROWN POINT — The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority's board of directors on Thursday voted 12-2 to start publicly listing the organization employees' full compensation and salaries.
The vote came in light of recent controversy surrounding the pay and benefits of the group's longtime president and CEO, Speros Batistatos.
Board member Tom Dabertin, who was appointed to the SSCVA board last year by the Hammond council, made the motion to list staff members' full compensation figures on Gateway, Indiana's online public employee salary database.
As part of the motion, Dabertin asked that Cathy Svetanoff, chief financial officer, inquire with the State Board of Accounts, the state's auditing agency, on how to best approach the change in reporting.
Two board members, Doug Spencer, appointed by the Lake County Council, and Larry Tucker, appointed by the town of Schererville, voted against Dabertin's motion.
How the largely tax-funded hospitality and marketing agency reports staff salaries and compensation packages became an issue earlier this week with the public release of Batistatos' $336,000 compensation package details.
One of Batistatos' longtime critics, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., released the figures to The Times amid a lawsuit and dispute over board appointees.
According to agency records, Batistatos earned $158,244 in base pay in 2019, plus $25,672.50 in bonuses for his work with the tourism authority.
However, the state's salary database states Batistatos' total 2019 compensation as $239,046.12.
The more detailed figures released this week laid out nearly $100,000 more in compensation with yearly vacation buyouts, vehicle allowances, retirement benefits and health insurance.
Gateway discrepancy
On Thursday, board members like Andy Qunell, Dabertin and Brent Brashier, a business owner appointed by Dyer, questioned why the full compensation package was never spelled out quite like this for the public before.
Each year, the board passes a budget that includes line items for all employees’ salaries and compensation, but it's not broken down by individual employee.
Svetanoff said at the meeting the agency has "done nothing wrong" in how it reports compensation to the Gateway database, adding that yearly state audits have never raised any red flags.
She said while SBOA staff provides reporting guidance, what's entered into the public database can be "subject to interpretation."
A SBOA representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Still, Brashier questioned why Batistatos' compensation reported on Gateway was so drastically different than the numbers released publicly this week.
"In the interest of transparency, I think we're splitting hairs here. If we pay into Speros' retirement account, it's still compensation in my mind. Now I don't know if that follows the technical or legal terms of how the state wants it reported, but my point is we had a number on the Gateway. The number that came out in the paper was significantly different," Brashier said.
When presented with the idea of publishing this data on the tourism bureau's website that attracts Region visitors, Batistatos argued it's not the appropriate platform.
Michael McInerney, a Griffith resident who spoke during the public comment period, said he's "never seen so many people be so offended" by transparency.
"This guy (Dabertin) is asking questions and heaven forbid, a link on a website ... just put the link on the bottom," McInerney said.
Contractually bound
Dabertin's other motion, which failed 6-9, sought to authorize the board chair, Qunell, to engage with an independent audit or law firm to examine the contract of Batistatos.
The analysis would ensure the resulting compensation and benefits have been properly documented and approved upon since the 2016 contract was first signed, Dabertin suggested.
A handful of board members like Tucker and Darnail Lyles, a Gary attorney appointed to the board by former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, questioned the wisdom of spending resources analyzing a 5-year-old contract.
"To me, that's political," Lyles said. "The contract is already there, we're contractually bound by it. There's nothing else we can do."
Batistatos has argued his annual pay increases and other benefits that can be afforded to him every year were first outlined in a 2016 contract with the board. He said two of Hammond's board appointees at the time voted for it.
He said if any board member wanted the compensation details earlier, all they had to do was ask.
He's called McDermott's release of the figures "pure politics."
Unless renewed, Batistatos' contract is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
Take a look at the top 11 national parks
The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore has been redesignated as America's 61st National Park. It's the 7th most popular park in the nation when Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park are combined. See how many visitors the top 11 national parks received, including Indiana Dunes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!