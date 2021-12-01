Twinkie eating contest returns to PNW

HAMMOND – You can’t keep a good sponge cake down. Then again, if you want to have a chance at winning a Twinkie eating contest, you have to keep the popular treat down.

Gathered Tuesday in the cafeteria at the Student Union and Library Building at Purdue University Northwest were students looking to support PNW intramural sports. Either that or they just happen to like Twinkies and needed a study break, albeit a rather filling one.

Following a year’s layoff due to COVID-19, 13 contestants put their best appetites to the test. Ultimately, a pair of electrical engineering majors from Hammond dunked their way to the top two spots.

Josh Burgos, a freshman, topped the field, downing 19.5 Twinkies. He just nipped buddy Luis Gamble, who finished 19.

"I don’t know. I was just told to show up," said Burgos. "I just dunked it."

Gamble invited Burgos and offered him this advice: "You can’t think about it. Chew, chew, swish."

Competing in a field of Twinkie nibblers and gobblers, Burgos and Gamble definitely were dippers, regularly dunking their Twinkies in cups of water.

The PNW Twinkie record of 20 was not broken as a crowd gathered to watch, cheer and photograph contestants.