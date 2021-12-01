Twinkie eating contest returns to PNW

HAMMOND – You can’t keep a good sponge cake down. Then again, if you want to have a chance at winning a Twinkie eating contest, you have to keep the popular treat down.
Gathered Tuesday in the cafeteria at the Student Union and Library Building at Purdue University Northwest were students looking to support PNW intramural sports. Either that or they just happen to like Twinkies and needed a study break, albeit a rather filling one.
Following a year’s layoff due to COVID-19, 13 contestants put their best appetites to the test. Ultimately, a pair of electrical engineering majors from Hammond dunked their way to the top two spots.
Josh Burgos, a freshman, topped the field, downing 19.5 Twinkies. He just nipped buddy Luis Gamble, who finished 19.
"I don’t know. I was just told to show up," said Burgos. "I just dunked it."
Gamble invited Burgos and offered him this advice: "You can’t think about it. Chew, chew, swish."
Competing in a field of Twinkie nibblers and gobblers, Burgos and Gamble definitely were dippers, regularly dunking their Twinkies in cups of water.
The PNW Twinkie record of 20 was not broken as a crowd gathered to watch, cheer and photograph contestants.
Each participant started with 10 opened Twinkies and had three minutes to down those and any additional sponge cakes. Wrappings after those initial 10 enabled judges to determine how many Twinkies were eaten.
Contestants had 15 seconds to finish their last Twinkie. Partially eaten Twinkies counted and, in this case, determined the winner. Anyone throwing up before Twinkies were counted was disqualified. Although that did not happen, garbage cans were safely nearby.
For his extended but hurried evening snack, Burgos took home a trophy featuring a platter of Twinkies mounted on two pillars.
Matt Dudzik, PNW director of intramurals, said his department offers 40 activities, from the traditional flag football and basketball to nontraditional baking contest, fishing and combat archery. An estimated 1,200 PNW students participate in intramurals, Dudzik reported.
"Our motto is 'what’s your game,' because we have something for everyone," the sports director said.
The Hammond campus has been running the Twinkie contest since 2008. The last contest, held in 2019, went into double overtime before a winner was determined.
Jake Ryan, a junior history major from Portage, entered the contest "to have fun. I don’t eat Twinkies as much as I used to, which is probably a good thing."
Mickey Siegel, a senior business management major from Crown Point, was more direct. "I’m in it to win it," he said. "I’m a big Twinkies fan. I was there before they went out of business."
Dudzik said PNW purchased Twinkies from local Hostess discount stores before they closed. He has contacted the company and learned "they’re excited we’re still doing the contest."
Arnand Mares, a senior communications major from Hammond, said he entered for "glory, to try to win. I love Hostess."
The lone female entry was Leeah Thomas, a freshman biology major from Crown Point. She finished two Twinkies.
"I struggled, but I said I would do it, so I did," she said. "My girlfriend works for intramurals, and her boss said I had to enter."
Jaime Sahagun, a sophomore electronics major from Chicago Heights, Illinois, did a little better, downing five Twinkies. However, his consolation prize was taking home several boxes of unopened Twinkies.
"I’m like, free Twinkies. Who wouldn’t want free Twinkies?" Sahagun said. "I have not had Twinkies in a long time."