UPDATE: I-80/94 lane closures prompted by semi lodged over barrier wall, police say

HAMMOND — First responders are still working to clear a crash scene on the Borman Expressway after a semitrailer drove into a barrier wall near Indianapolis Boulevard and ended up on top of it, Indiana State Police said.

The crash, which took place just before 6 a.m. Friday, happened shortly after police cleared a separate collision in the same location, ISP Cpl. Eric Rot said.

"No sooner did we clear a crash from that location and pull away the semi ran into the barrier wall," Rot said. "All lanes had to be shut down for removal, and then we had significant road closure as we were investigating."

As of about 7:30 a.m., three center lanes near Indianapolis Boulevard were closed.

INDOT's real-time traffic map showed interstate traffic was moving slower as far east as Clark Road in Highland.

Rot said he was hopeful at least one additional lane could be reopened within an hour.

He also noted that troopers have responded to a crash in the same portion of the interstate every night of the past week, which he attributed to drivers most likely having difficulty navigating the barrier wall.

Drivers should expect slower travel times if using I-80/94 or seek alternate routes.

