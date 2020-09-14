 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Indiana Toll Road lanes reopened near near West Point Toll Plaza following crash
Indiana Toll Road

Drivers travel along the Indiana Toll Road recently in Hammond.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

HAMMOND — Westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were reopened following a crash that closed all westbound lanes leaving the West Point Toll Plaza.

Indiana State Police responded about 6 a.m. to mile marker 1.5 westbound for a single-vehicle crash.

There, a male driver flipped a car while traveling in the wrong direction. He exhibited signs of intoxication and smelled of alcohol, police said.

The driver was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

Lanes were reopened about 7:30 a.m. Region time, police said.

