 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Missing Hammond man located, police say
alert urgent

UPDATE: Missing Hammond man located, police say

Jessie Gomez

Jessie Gomez

 Provided

HAMMOND — A Hammond man reported missing last weekend has been located, police said.

Jessie James Gomez, 43, was last seen July 5 in the area of Home Plate Pub, 3105 165th St., said Frank Rodriguez, Gomez's friend.

Gomez has been known to disappear for a day or two, but never for two weeks, he said.

"Me and him, we talked every single day," Rodriguez said. "Everybody knows him."

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Friends searched for Gomez on Monday in a wooded area near Home Plate Pub. 

Officers later determined Gomez was involved in a vehicle accident July 9 and was a patient at Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens when an Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts