UPDATE: Missing Hammond man located, police say

HAMMOND — A Hammond man reported missing last weekend has been located, police said.

Jessie James Gomez, 43, was last seen July 5 in the area of Home Plate Pub, 3105 165th St., said Frank Rodriguez, Gomez's friend.

Gomez has been known to disappear for a day or two, but never for two weeks, he said.

"Me and him, we talked every single day," Rodriguez said. "Everybody knows him."

Friends searched for Gomez on Monday in a wooded area near Home Plate Pub.

Officers later determined Gomez was involved in a vehicle accident July 9 and was a patient at Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

