UPDATE: Mom of missing 12-year-old boy: 'I just want him to come back home'

The Best Western sits just north of the Little Calumet River, near Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94.

"We're still looking," Kellogg said. "We'll be out here all tonight and again tomorrow morning. We'll be out in the boats again. Our helicopters and drones will be up to. And of course, people will be out."

Anyone interested in volunteering with the search can walk the banks of the Little Calumet River in Hammond and Highland without getting too close to where they would risk falling in, Kellogg said. The turnout of volunteers has been much larger than normal for a missing person search.

"I've got numerous, numerous phone calls from parents of autistic children," he said. "They said they know someone else would come out for me and they know how it is so they want to come out and help. A lot of it is that and a lot of it is a good community here in the Region coming together and saying, 'hey, we're not going to let this happen."

Authorities expanded weekend searches to the woods surrounding the hotel, the river and marsh area, an industrial strip along the interstate, some residential areas between Cline and Kennedy avenues and as far south as Ridge Road, and into Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, south of 169th Street.