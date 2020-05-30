UPDATE: Police, protesters clash in Hammond; blockade formed to stop crowd from moving to interstate

HAMMOND — Tensions were rising Saturday afternoon as protesters gathered at 171st and Calumet, prompting a police blockade and at least one instance of tear gas being deployed.
Hammond Police, Lake County Sheriff's Department police and Indiana State Police officers in riot gear responded to the intersection after a large crowd gathered in the streets. The demonstration comes in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said deputies were initially assisting an organized protest Saturday morning, remaining on standby if anything was needed.
“We came here today to assist Hammond PD with anything they needed during what started out as a peaceful protest,” the sheriff said, stating he was dodging rocks being thrown.
When the organized protest ended, a large crowd gathered and began protesting in the streets.
Police were allowing the peaceful street protests until information and video was posted on social media, by some of the protesters themselves, that they intended to walk onto Interstate 80/94 and block traffic.
“For the safety of the public, police intervened at that point,” the sheriff said.
He said police formed a line at 171st and Calumet to block protesters from crossing onto or blocking the interstate.
“Now they’re throwing rocks,” said the sheriff, who cut short a phone interview with The Times as rocks reportedly were thrown in his general direction.
Tear gas had been deployed at least once on the crowd, according to a Times photojournalist at the scene.
Morning protest
The afternoon protests followed a morning event outside the Hammond police station that was largely peaceful.
Hundreds gathered outside the police station to add their voices to “no justice, no peace.”
With drones and a helicopter overhead, residents voiced their concerns over injustice, not just by police, but the legal system in general.
Alex Watkins, of East Chicago, a student at Purdue Northwest, organized the event, reaching out to the public. People from several communities attended the rally, many carrying signs with names and photos of past victims, including some locally, of police violence.
“This was an idea of mine,” Watkins said. “I have to, we have to hold police accountable. We cannot sit still as police kill without impunity.”
Floyd, 59, died May 25 following a confrontation with Minneapolis police. A video showed one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he told police, “I can’t breathe.”
Four officers involved in the incident were fired, while the one seen kneeling on his kneck has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The Rev. Shirley Gillespie, associate pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hammond, carried photos of her seven children.
“These are my seven boys, and we want them to remain alive,” said Gillespie, citing past problems with police. “Understand that we have come a long way and we want justice. It’s still like the ‘60s. It’s sad we still have to have these conversations. I want my babies to live.”
Lauren Loughridge, of Hammond, carried a sign with the message, “white silence = more violence.”
“I believe,” she said, “as a white person, we need to use our white voices and privilege to help black people have the rights they are still not getting.”
Stacy Crouch, 24, of Gary, a PNW student, cited two Americas at war regarding race.
“This is a war we are fighting every day,” Crouch said. “We need to engage everyone to fight this war with us.”
As participants lined both sides of Douglas Street, Al Celestin, Watkins’ husband, directed traffic. “We gotta keep this chain going,” he said. “We’re not enough. We need bodies and voices.”
In her invocation, the Rev. Mary van Wijk said it was time to speak out against oppression. Pastor of Hammond First United Methodist Church, van Wijk said, "When there’s no justice for everybody, there’s no justice for anybody.”
As did several speakers, van Wijk touched on breathing. For Christians, this is Pentecost weekend, a celebration Jesus calling upon the Holy Spirit to breathe upon the apostles to help them spread the faith.
Calling this a world of incredible good and evil, van Wijk said, “We stand in unity with those police departments that want justice, and we stand against those who bring brutality.”
Juan R. Sanchez of Hammond, a two-time Iraq War veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder, recounted his problems with police.
“When you see injustice, don’t just bring out your camera. Get in there,” Sanchez said. “Don’t let police take away your freedom, your pride.”
Jessica Cunningham of Merrillville, whose brother Rashad Cunningham, the father of five, was killed by Gary police in 2019, said authorities “are mad, because they know we are stronger than they are and they want to overpower us.”
Taniyah Collins, 17, a senior at Calumet New Tech High School, attended the rally with friends because “I have an African-American brother and I don’t want him to go out in the world and be afraid to be a black man.”
The rally featured the reading of the names of 344 victims of police violence. When the reader paused at the halfway point, someone in the crowd yelled, “How many more? Too many.”
Jocelyn Orozco of Lansing said she has black relatives and, “as a white-passing Latina, I have to speak up. I want police to get their [act] together.”
As the rally was ending, Watkins said she was “impressed and proud” at the turnout.
“People put a lot of time and effort into this,” she said. “They want their voices heard.”
Times Correspondent Steve Euvino contributed to this report.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!