UPDATE: Police, protesters clash in Hammond; blockade formed to stop crowd from moving to interstate

In her invocation, the Rev. Mary van Wijk said it was time to speak out against oppression. Pastor of Hammond First United Methodist Church, van Wijk said, "When there’s no justice for everybody, there’s no justice for anybody.”

As did several speakers, van Wijk touched on breathing. For Christians, this is Pentecost weekend, a celebration Jesus calling upon the Holy Spirit to breathe upon the apostles to help them spread the faith.

Calling this a world of incredible good and evil, van Wijk said, “We stand in unity with those police departments that want justice, and we stand against those who bring brutality.”

Juan R. Sanchez of Hammond, a two-time Iraq War veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder, recounted his problems with police.

“When you see injustice, don’t just bring out your camera. Get in there,” Sanchez said. “Don’t let police take away your freedom, your pride.”

Jessica Cunningham of Merrillville, whose brother Rashad Cunningham, the father of five, was killed by Gary police in 2019, said authorities “are mad, because they know we are stronger than they are and they want to overpower us.”