UPDATE: Possible leads in Kyrin Carter search yield no results; rumor of sighting debunked

Kyrin, who has autism, was last seen Saturday at the Best Western, which sits near Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him that day.

Highland police said Wednesday that Kyrin was not spotted anywhere in town the night prior, despite a social media rumor of a supposed sighting Tuesday evening, police said.

Unfounded talk of Kyrin being spotted in Highland prompted several people to search areas across town. Those efforts were in vain, the local police department said Wednesday.

"Many thought this group was requested by both federal authorities and the police. Simply, that was not true. Neither federal authorities nor police made any such request and no federal authorities were even present," a social media statement from the department reads.

Highland police thanked those who showed up to search and expressed concern for the child, but encouraged the public to contact the Hammond Police Department for official information on the search. Highland police are merely assisting in the case, along with several other public safety agencies.