UPDATE: Remains of a child found in Region pond; police investigate possible connection to missing 1-year-old

HAMMOND — The remains of a child under the age of 5 were found Thursday in a pond located at the I-80/94 exit ramp to the Kennedy Avenue northbound lanes, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The child was confirmed to be a black female, but no other identifying information was immediately known.

While Fifield said that it is too early in the investigation to connect the discovery with an identity or ongoing case, leads are being explored and local agencies are working with Illinois police.

Police in north suburban Wheeling sent a team to Hammond Thursday amid their investigation into a missing 1-year-old girl whose mother was found dead Tuesday, according to NBC Chicago.

Authorities have been searching for Jacklyn “Angel” Dobbs, who went missing after her mother, Ja’nya Murphy, was found dead in her apartment in Wheeling.

A person of interest has been identified using video evidence, but the individual has not been named by police yet.

Late Wednesday the person of interest was located in Missouri but the infant remains missing. Jaclyn is described as a 1-year-old black child who is 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.