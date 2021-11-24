Walking back a mistake: Hammond reverses development of Forsythe Square

"If I veto it, at that point, I’m vetoing a process that started in my own administration so I weakly signed it. I shouldn’t have; I knew it was the wrong thing," he said.

The development would have included a duplex and a triplex, something McDermott said would have been a "tight squeeze" on the land, which is "likely the size of a football field." One side of the surrounding block would have been facing the backside of the homes, which McDermott said is "not ideal. Who wants to look at the back end of a house?"

Hammond is always "aggressive" about building housing, McDermott said. The city is now working with the developers to identify other potential locations for projects.

Forsythe Square has been a green space for over 50 years and has been maintained by the Hammond Port Authority, but was never officially designated a park, McDermott said.

"We were just trying to build more houses and we picked a part of the city that was available technically, but in reality it wasn't," McDermott said. "This piece of property was important to them (neighbors) because it's always been green space. So even though on our books it's not a park, to them it was and it has been for decades."