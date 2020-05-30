WATCH NOW: Cops form blockade to keep protesters off I-80/94; mayor works to calm crowd

He said police formed a line at 171st and Calumet to block protesters from crossing onto or blocking the interstate.

“Now they’re throwing rocks,” said the sheriff, who cut short a phone interview with The Times as rocks reportedly were thrown in his general direction.

Pepper spray was used at least once on members of the crowd, according to a Times photojournalist at the scene.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. arrived to speak to protesters and calm the crowd.

“When I got there, nobody was talking to each other. The cops were digging in and not let them get to the highway and the protesters were yelling (curses) at them," McDermott said. “The crowd it was extremely hostile. They knew exactly who I was. People would come up and yell curses at me, although some people were saying thank you for being here."

The mayor said he was looking for anyone who appeared to be a leader in the hope of calming down the crowd, which he estimated to be about 300 protesters.