WATCH NOW: Environmental group continues to cleanup East Briar Woods, organize against Hessville train bridge

HAMMOND — Sashi Sekhar grew up in the apartment complex that borders Briar East Woods, near the "College Bound" water tower at Parrish Avenue and 169th Street in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.

Filled with various kinds of oaks, swales and ancient sand dunes, the 32-acre patch of greenery was where Sekhar first learned about the natural world.

"We lived in those apartments so we were renters and there was nowhere else for us to go. My parents wouldn't let us go too far, we didn't have a car," Sekhar recalled.

Though Sekhar now lives in Munster, recent efforts to save Briar East from a train bridge that would cut through about 12 acres of the woods, have brought her back. She and about 10 other residents braved the cold rain Saturday afternoon to walk through the woods, collecting stray trash and observing the green buds, just starting to poke through the leafy floor.

The group met through the Hessville Dune Duster Facebook page, created by nearby resident Ken Rosek who has been rallying against the train bridge since he first heard about it at a public meeting over two years ago. The page now has 600 likes and an online petition titled "Save The Briar East Dune Woodlands" has over 500 signatures.

Rosek also grew up exploring the woods, surrounded by cityscape and busy highways, Briar East was like "a jungle" to Rosek who would camp out there with friends.

"We live in a very, very dense urban area and this really breaks it up. You've got hawks living in the trees, owls, all kinds of wildlife," Rosek said, pointing to high-up tree branches where a red-tailed hawk has nested.

Part of Dune Duster's goal is to restore the woods, so that people will want to gather there again. On April 24 from noon to 4 p.m., the group will host the third annual Earth Day cleanup at Briar East. With regular cleanups, the beer cans and fast food wrappers that once littered the area have begun to dwindle. Rosek said if he can get land protected, he knows he can make it a recreational draw.

Governor's Parkway

In 2017, the city of Hammond sought state funding from a pool of money meant to fund railroad grade separation projects throughout Indiana to address the long-running issue of stopped trains in Hessville. Hammond submitted a proposal for a bridge that would lift traffic over the railroad tracks. The bridge, called Governor's Parkway, would start at 173rd Street east of Parrish Avenue and end on 169th Street. The project narrative also includes a connection between Grand Avenue "for the purpose of improving development opportunities."

The project would also close two existing at-grade crossings of the Norfolk Southern line, one on Parrish Avenue and another on Arizona Avenue.

In April 2018, Hammond became one of 11 cities awarded funding, receiving $6.7 million for the project. With about a half-million dollars from the railroad company, Hammond will be responsible for covering the remainder of the $11 million price tag, City Engineer Dean Button said.

Governor's Parkway will include a 10-foot-wide, multi-use path along the east side of the road. The project is slated to go to bid on July 12, 2023 with construction going into 2024.

Button said the city is currently finishing up the environmental document and will likely have a public hearing for it this spring.

While there are currently no plans for developing housing, City Engineer Dean Button said the project application did include the potential for "a housing development in that area." The Indiana Department of Transportation was looking for projects that would spur economic growth, which is why the application included about 50 housing units, Button said.

"This was part of our application. It doesn't mean the administration is going to move forward with a residential subdivision; it was the way to make application to receive funding," Button said.

During a December Mayor's Night Out meeting, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said there are no plans or funding for housing in that area, adding that there are also no plans to protect the remaining wooded area from future development, because he is not going to make a commitment that he "cannot follow through with."

It is estimated about 300 trees will be bulldozed to make way for Governor's Parkway, Button said. While the city has promised to replant two trees for every one lost, Rosek fears future housing developments could strip the entire area.

However, Rosek said his issues with Governor's Parkway go beyond lost land.

Alternative options

“This is not just environmental,” Rosek said. “The city has tried to frame it as either their bridge or our woods, but there are other options.”

The city's application for state funding highlights the issue of students crawling through standing trains to get to one of the three nearby schools, an issue Rosek said the bridge would not solve.

Morton High School and Scott Middle School both sit off Grand Avenue and Hess Elementary is farther south off Orchard Drive. To get to Morton from the bridge's connection on 169th Street, students would have to travel an additional half-mile and to get to Scott they would have to go a mile.

Rosek said because of the added distance, kids will likely still go through the stopped trains. The parkway only benefits students who drive to school, making the area more car-dependent and less pedestrian friendly, Rosek added.

"I believe that the bridge does improve access to the schools,” Button said. "It is not perfect, we do not have access directly from one side of the bridge to the other, but this bridge accommodates that crossing safely as opposed to kids taking their lives in their own hands."

Rosek believes installing an underpass at Grand Avenue would be a more effective alternative, an idea he brought up to Button during a December Mayor's Night Out meeting. Button said an underpass would be too expensive.

"We know we have a problem, but that doesn't mean we have to solve it in this way," Rosek said. "The city is not giving us any chance of looking at alternatives.”

Rosek's dream alternative would be to turn the land into a proper park.

"Once it becomes more visible, there will be more eyes on it and will be rejuvenated," Sekhar said. "Right now it is just property that people want to sell to develop."

The Dune Dusters envision a natural, but clearly designated park that is used by runners, dog walkers and local schools. The woods could become a "learning lab" for the nearby Purdue University Northwest as well as local k-12 schools.

"This is kind of an environmental justice issue as well, because you've got apartments there, you've got homes there. You've got such a diversity of types of people, but they can all benefit from a public piece of land like this, it is not just relegated to people that can afford it," Sekhar said. "We just need to be more forward-thinking at this point, we've decimated enough land."

