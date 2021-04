WATCH NOW: Fire spreads through Hammond home, residents displaced Easter weekend

HAMMOND — After a fire spread through a Hammond home, the residents were displaced Friday afternoon.

At 3:34 p.m. crews were called to a house fire in the 4600 block of Henry Avenue,Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith said.

When crews arrived there were flames in the rear of the home, which spread to the basement and kitchen area.

Hammond firefighters cut holes in the roof and and were able to stop further spread of the flames. The house sustained fire and smoke damage and the aftermath is still being assessed.

No one was injured but the residents were temporarily displaced from their home due to the damages and utilities having to be shut off for safety reasons.

Smith said it is believed the fire stemmed from cooking activities on an outside grill.

