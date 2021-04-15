WATCH NOW: Group demonstrates at Hammond City Hall in wake of police-involved shooting

“As long as we are living under this system, there’s going to be more tragedy, more deaths, and the more we have to fight back,” said Lorrell Kilpatrick, a member of BLM NWI-Gary and United Against Racism.

Just hours before the rally, Chicago police released the footage of Toledo being shot by a Chicago officer, showing the teen running away and appearing to allegedly drop a handgun and raise his hands when he was fatally shot.

“We had an awesome turnout, given the weather and the psychological well-being of everyone right now with the video of Adam Toledo that just came out,” Kilpatrick said. “It empowered 50 people to show up, because a lot of people had seen it.”

One attendee who got up to speak said, as she looked at the crowd around her, “I know that I am not alone.”

“We are living in interesting times,” said Jay Jameson, of Hammond. “We are told to be peaceful and respect property and respect police. And while we are told to be peaceful, they are waging a war.”

Much of the two-hour rally included attendees taking turn with the microphone to express their feelings and thoughts, which was something Kilpatrick hopes bring healing to a hurting community.