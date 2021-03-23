 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Hammond firefighters rescue residents from roof of apartment fire, chief says
WATCH NOW: Hammond firefighters rescue residents from roof of apartment fire, chief says

Hammond fire apt

Hammond firefighters were called to a residential fire on Warren Street on Tuesday night. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

HAMMOND — Hammond crews rescued stranded residents on top of an apartment building after a fire was sparked in one of the units. 

At 8:56 p.m. Tuesday crews were called to a fire in a multi-unit apartment in the area of Warren Street and Hohman Avenue, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith. 

When crews arrived, they found a few residents who had gotten out of the upper level of the building and onto the roof. Firefighters rescued the residents and no one was injured, Smith said. 

The fire was contained inside one of the units and it was extinguished within minutes. The house was divided into six apartment units and three of them were occupied. 

Smith said the residents were temporarily displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them with their needs. 

Damages are still being assessed and the cause remains under investigation. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

