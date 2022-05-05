WATCH NOW: Hammond remembers those lost throughout the pandemic with Peace and Prayer Walk

HAMMOND — Vanessa Lopez clutched a photo of her late son Jalen Hunter as she listened to Pastor Herman Polk Sr. lead a prayer for peace and unity Wednesday evening.

"All of us here today can change this community, we can change it if we come together in love, if we come together in hope, if we remember those we have lost and love as hard as we can, we can change what's happening around us," Polk said as he stood before a crowd of about 20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The group then walked around the park as part of Hammond's first Peace and Prayer Walk.

Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, said he and the Ministerial Alliance of Hammond and Greater Vicinity wanted to find away to bring the community together to remember those who had been lost. So many people have lost loved ones over the past two years, but the pandemic has made it more difficult to gather for funerals, Tyler explained.

Attendees were invited to bring items of remembrance to honor those who have died. Councilwoman Katrina Alexander led the opening prayer and several local leaders from both the faith community and the School City of Hammond spoke.

"We realized that we were losing a ton of people from our community to COVID and not just COVID, but a lot of other tragedies as well ... and so we wanted to do something to try and honor those folks and share their memories and also pray for healing," Tyler said. "No matter what you believe, no matter your denomination, I think it is just a great way for us to come together and try to unite as a community."

Lopez and her husband Guy Lopez both wore blue hoodies with the words "Jalen L. Hunter Foundation Inc." printed across them. Lopez started the foundation after her son was fatally shot in late August. Hunter was staying in Northwest Indiana to attend his cousin's funeral. The family is originally from the Region, but had moved to Jacksonville, Florida a number of years ago.

Hunter was just 26 when he was killed by an unknown suspect who remains unidentified and at large.

With the mission of "Turning Pain into Purpose," the Jalen Hunter Foundation hosts events for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. Lopez flew from Florida to attend the Peace and Prayer Walk.

"It feels good to gather," Lopez said. "It shows that my son is not unnoticed. It was hard, but it did my heart well."

Held on the eve of the National Day of Prayer, Tyler said he hopes to grow the event in future years.

Uniting the community is particularly important now as the pandemic, continued economic hardship and political division have made the past few years especially difficult, Polk said.

"Right now I am hurting for our children. I am hurting for the ones we lost, the families we lost due to COVID," School Trustee Carlotta Blake-King said. "I am hurting and I am asking us to come together and galvanize as one."

