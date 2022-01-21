WATCH NOW: McDermott sets sights on big changes to downtown Hammond, Hessville

During his address, McDermott also looked back on the progress the city made throughout 2021. McDermott proudly shared that Hammond was the first city in the state to pass an American Rescue Act funds spending plan, allocating all $51,395,851 to infrastructure. Hammond was also able to open the newly constructed $100 million Hammond Central High School and complete the final phase of the Oxbow Landing.

Formerly a multi-residential complex, the mixed-use development is now home to hotels, office buildings, Byway Brewing and Buffalo Wild Wings. Construction is underway on the last two parcels of land in the development, which sits southeast of the Kennedy Avenue interchange on the Borman Expressway.

"It was like a stain on our community," McDermott said of the site previous to its redevelopment. Now, "It's one of the striking examples of 'We can do it.' So when I think about downtown Hammond, I think about Oxbow and I know we did that."

Looking forward, McDermott said he will continue to focus on bringing housing to the city, finding ways to slow speeding and reduce traffic and attract commercial development.