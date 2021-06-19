WATCH NOW: Memory of Kyrin Carter still strong as past searchers come together once again

“Thank God that it is over,” Pritchard said. “I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t do anything. Looking at Kyrin’s picture, it reminded me of my own son.”

Eric Smith, of Hobart, who found Carter’s body in the river while searching in his kayak, had been out by the river every day since the silver alert popped up on his phone.

“I treated it as my own kid missing,” Smith said. “I got the silver alert when I was at home, ready to go to bed, but then I grabbed my gear and headed out. … I work 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. so as soon as I was off of work, I’d head back to the hotel, talk to people, find out what still needs to be covered and then I’d stay out until dark.”

When Smith encountered Carter in the river, he was taken back.

“It took me by surprise, so many emotions hit me,” Smith said. “I was out there searching for him, but with so many other people looking, I did not expect to find him. Why would it be me?”

On Saturday, Smith, an avid outdoorsman, was in charge of grilling hot dogs and enjoyed reconnecting with familiar faces.

Dana Starke said she and those who have met during the search have kept in contact and checking on each other in the wake of Carter being found.