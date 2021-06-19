WATCH NOW: Memory of Kyrin Carter still strong as past searchers come together once again

HAMMOND — Civilian searchers reunited in remembrance of a 12-year-old boy from Missouri whose name and face will long stick with Region residents.
On Saturday afternoon those who were a part of the 10-day search for Kyrin Carter reconnected at Wicker Park to celebrate the boy's life and continue the unexpected bond that formed among Regionites on that murky stretch of the Little Calumet River in May.
Organizers of the gathering, Sherry Klut, of Hammond, and Keri Tharp, of Schererville, said businesses and individuals donated food, beverages and even toys to be gifted to organizations that serve children with autism.
Kids played in small blow-up pools full of of stuffed animals and bouncy balls and adults chatted at picnic tables and over the grill. The gathering was described as a celebration of Carter’s life — a child they did not personally know but now share a strong connection to.
A sign read, “We come together as one in loving memory of Kyrin Carter.”
“That little boy brought everyone together,” Klut said. “Hundreds of people would go to the hotel and disperse throughout Hammond, Highland, all over. We had people on four-wheelers, men on kayaks.”
Police, firefighters, conservation officers and flocks of volunteers spent 10 days scouring Hammond and surrounding areas for Carter, who was visiting the Region with his family from Kansas City. Carter had slipped away barefoot from his family May 15 at the Best Western in Hammond. Boats, drones, search dogs and helicopters were dispatched, and volunteers rode on horses and ATVs to aid efforts.
His body was found the night of May 24 by a volunteer who was using a kayak on the river about 300 feet from where the boy initially was reported missing. Authorities coordinated with the Little Calumet River Basin Commission to temporarily stop the flow of water into the Little Calumet River, which allowed for him to be recovered.
Balloons, crosses, stuffed animals and flowers now adorn the stretch of the Little Calumet River behind the Hammond hotel as a tribute. A day after his body was found, several gathered to hold a vigil at the spot they spent days searching in hopes to find the child safe and sound.
Tharp said through the experience she met a lot of people who have family members who have autism and she learned a lot of about autism. Klut, who has grandchildren with autism, said during the search people bonded over their personal stories.
“Everybody had a story, and every story was different,” Klut said. “It was amazing hearing from everyone telling their stories about their own children, or about themselves being autistic if they were high-functioning and verbal. During the search we shared all of that. It wasn’t just searching through swamps, water and tall grass.”
Donald Pritchard, of Park Forest, was also at the search day and night and felt relieved once the family was able to have closure. He said he has a 13-year-old son who has autism and Carter’s disappearance hit home for him.
“Thank God that it is over,” Pritchard said. “I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t do anything. Looking at Kyrin’s picture, it reminded me of my own son.”
Eric Smith, of Hobart, who found Carter’s body in the river while searching in his kayak, had been out by the river every day since the silver alert popped up on his phone.
“I treated it as my own kid missing,” Smith said. “I got the silver alert when I was at home, ready to go to bed, but then I grabbed my gear and headed out. … I work 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. so as soon as I was off of work, I’d head back to the hotel, talk to people, find out what still needs to be covered and then I’d stay out until dark.”
When Smith encountered Carter in the river, he was taken back.
“It took me by surprise, so many emotions hit me,” Smith said. “I was out there searching for him, but with so many other people looking, I did not expect to find him. Why would it be me?”
On Saturday, Smith, an avid outdoorsman, was in charge of grilling hot dogs and enjoyed reconnecting with familiar faces.
Dana Starke said she and those who have met during the search have kept in contact and checking on each other in the wake of Carter being found.
“I felt very lost afterward,” Starke said. “I was there every night for a week. I did not know what to do. I have this whole new family now we’ve formed. It has been humbling to see people come together. We laughed together and we cried together.”
She said while on a walk on a bike path near her home, she found herself scanning the weeds and brush, catching herself still in search mode.
“It hit me hard,” Starke said.
Since Carter was found, Wendi Scott, of Hammond, said she had visited the stretch of the river behind the hotel to reflect. She said the event provided a way for people to reunite on common ground.
“It’s unifying to one another,” Scott said. “I think people are realizing it takes a village to make things happen.”