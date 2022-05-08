 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Packaging manufacturer expanding in Hammond, adding 100 jobs

Huhtamaki invests in Hammond facility

HAMMOND — Huhtamaki Inc., a global manufacturer of consumer and specialty packaging, has announced plans to expand its Hammond facility. 

The expansion will add 250,000 square feet to the current building located at 6629 Indianapolis Blvd. The project will bring $100 million of investment to the city as well as about 100 jobs. 

Rich Blastic, Huhtamaki's Hammond plant manager, said the jobs will have an average salary of $50,500. Blastic said the company would like to see the expansion completed in either late 2022 or early 2023. 

Headquartered in Finland, Huhtamaki currently operates in 36 counties and 84 sites globally. Blastic said Hammond was selected for the expansion because "the company believes in this city."

Huhtamaki uses different types of recycled paper to produce packaging products, Blastic explained. By 2030, the company is hoping to make all of its products recyclable, compostable or reusable. 

During a Thursday meeting, the Hammond Redevelopment Commission approved a development agreement with Huhtamaki by a vote of 3-0, with two members absent. 

"The city of Hammond is very excited about the expansion of one of our core companies," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said in a city news release. "We worked hard with Huhtamaki's team to keep them here and will continue to assist them as they grow into an even stronger facility."

