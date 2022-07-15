WATCH NOW: Redevelopment of downtown Hammond is underway

HAMMOND — Almost three years ago, city leaders and residents gathered at the Towle Theater to hear an ambitious plan for the redevelopment of downtown Hammond.

Now construction workers and safety cones fill the partially torn-up road right outside the historic theater — the reimagination of downtown Hammond has begun.

Located at 5205 Hohman Ave., the Towle Theater, formerly the Towle Opera House, sits on the edge of downtown Hammond. Once lined with an array of movie theaters, department stores and hotels, Hohman Avenue storefronts began to empty in the 1950s as malls became more popular.

Past revitalization efforts have largely been focused on bringing businesses back to the downtown, said Hammond Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson.

However, when the city hired Massachusetts-based urban planner Jeff Speck in 2018, redevelopment plans shifted to look at the importance of residential development.

"Businesses would come but not stay because no one was down here," Anderson said. "We realized that we need residential."

Though Hammond's downtown is bordered by neighborhoods, there are no apartment buildings located right in the heart of downtown. Downtown housing creates a strong customer base for local businesses.

Three upcoming development projects hope to fill the city's rental gap.

Walkable urban housing

"Today’s housing market shows that people want to live in downtowns, as opposed to the suburbs," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wrote in a letter included at the beginning of the 132-page Downtown Hammond Master Plan.

Over the next few years, some 360 market-rate rental units will be coming to downtown Hammond.

The former Bank Calumet building, at 5231 Hohman Ave., is slated to undergo a $24 million redesign that will include over 100 residential units and 7,000 square-feet of retail. Anderson said construction will likely begin this fall and last a year to 18 months.

Construction on Tailor Row, a $25 million apartment complex coming to an underutilized parking lot off Hohman Avenue, will also start this fall. Tailor Row will have 208 units, a bottom floor filled with commercial space and an outdoor plaza.

The final apartment complex, Madison Lofts, is planned for the northeast corner of Sibley Street and Hohman Avenue. The development will be five stories tall and consist of about 55 residential units and 87,000 square-feet of retail.

Anderson said both Tailor Row and Madison Lofts will likely be completed by the spring of 2024.

The residential development, paired with the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor expansion, is "a recipe for success," Anderson said.

The South Shore project will create a direct line to Chicago. It will include two Hammond stations: a South Hammond station off of 173rd street and the Hammond Gateway station, located about three blocks west of the city's current South Shore station.

The city has also committed to constructing a third station downtown near the federal courthouse once the train is running.

To ensure residents, commuters and visitors feel welcome, the city is working to make the downtown more pedestrian-friendly with two major projects: the Rimbach realignment and the Hohman redesign.

The leg of Rimbach Street that intersects with Hohman Avenue used to be swooped, aligning it with Fayette Street, encouraging speeding. Construction crews are currently working to straighten the curve.

Once complete, the outdoor plaza planned for the Tailor Row complex will sit at the new intersection of Rimbach and Hohman.

The large Rotunda Fountain sculpture that was located at the former intersection of Rimbach and Hohman will be relocated to the outdoor plaza, where it will be surrounded by benches and storefronts.

Construction has also started on the west side of Hohman Avenue. Once complete, the Hohman redesign will bring the street down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane and add 40 spaces of angled parking down the center of Hohman, parallel parking on both sides of the street, 8-foot and 11-foot sidewalks on either side of Hohman, decorative lighting with banner arms, and large, fast-growing trees along curb lines and down the center of Hohman.

Both the Hohman and Rimbach projects are expected to be largely complete by the end of this year.

Preparing for transformation

Nearby businesses are already preparing for Hammond's new downtown.

Though deals have not been finalized, Anderson said the developers for all three apartment complexes are "in talks" with different businesses looking to locate in the ground floor retail spaces.

The nearby Strack & Van Til grocery store is completing a $1 million exterior renovation with help from the city's façade rebate program, and the Hammond Development Corporation is looking to bring more businesses to its rental office space.

The HDC operates two buildings with rental office space along Hohman: The HUB and the Business Center. After receiving a $75,000 grant from the Hammond Redevelopment Commission, the HDC is launching a rent subsidy program for any technology-related businesses that want to locate downtown.

For the first six months, program participants would pay just 20% of the rent. The cost will increase 20% every six months for two years, until tenants are paying the full price.

HDC Executive Director Jennifer Bussey said the goal is to get companies to invest in the downtown area. The subsidized rent will help businesses get on their feet and establish a client base.

With so many projects underway, downtown Hammond "looks a little messy" for the time being, Anderson said, but the end result will be "completely transformative for our downtown."