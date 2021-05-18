WATCH NOW: Search for missing 12-year-old boy focuses on Little Calumet River

Carter was described as black, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe and no shoes.

Anyone who thinks they have spotted Carter is asked to call 911 immediately and keep an eye on him, but not approach him, until police arrive.

"He is autistic and he's probably very scared," Kellogg previously told The Times. "If you spot him, do not approach him. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately."

Carter and his immediate family are from Kansas City, Missouri, and were visiting family this weekend, Kellogg said.

His mother, Danielle Duckworth, told NBC 5 Chicago he slipped out the back door during an engagement party. He has always loved the water, she said.

"I just want him to come back home. Everybody he's been talking about is here. I want him to see them," Duckworth said. "I just want him to make it home in one piece. That's all I want."

Anyone interested in volunteering with the search can walk the banks of the Little Calumet River in Hammond and Highland, without getting too close to where they would risk falling in, Kellogg said. The turnout of volunteers has been much larger than normal for a missing person search.