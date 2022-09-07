WATCH NOW: USDA discusses school nutrition policy during visit to O'Bannon Elementary

HAMMOND — When Cindy Long of the U.S. Department of Agriculture asked what Christine Clarahan's school nutrition "wish list" was, Clarahan was ready.

She jumped up and produced a small yellow legal pad from her purse. The first page was filled with Clarahan's thoughts on various nutrition policies and standards.

"One of the reasons that I am so passionate about my job and everything that I do is that we know that a kid who is hungry cannot learn," Clarahan, director of the Department of Food and Nutrition for the School City of Hammond, said.

As students return to the classroom, Long, the food and nutrition service administrator for the USDA, has been visiting schools in Northwest Indiana and Chicago. She visited O'Bannon Elementary School on Aug. 31 and sat in on the lunchtime rush.

Long has been discussing nutrition needs with school staff, promoting the USDA's many programs and spreading the word about the end of Universal Free School Lunch.

Established at the start of the pandemic, the Universal Free School Lunch program allowed school districts to serve free meals to all students. Districts could opt into federal programs normally restricted by income-based eligibility, impacting an estimated 10 million children who would have previously paid for school meals. The program ended this past June as federal funding was cut; however, the Keep Kids Fed Act, which took effect in July, temporarily extended pandemic-related nutrition waivers.

Now families across the country have started the 2022-23 school year without free school meals. But the change will not impact the School City of Hammond.

For the past four years, "all kids who come through (Hammond cafeterias) are fed at no cost,” Clarahan explained. The School City of Hammond receives reimbursements for lunch and breakfast costs through the USDA's Community Eligibility Provision program. CEP allows school districts in low-income areas to serve free meals to all students without collecting individual household applications.

Though the end of Universal Free School Lunch will not affect Hammond schools, Clarahan and Long still had plenty to talk about.

Healthy meals, healthy kids

"It is my hope and what I will continue to advocate for until the day I die that all students across the country are able to get breakfast and lunch as part of the school day," Clarahan said. "We don't charge kids for desks, we shouldn't charge kids for meals."

Now that the Universal Free Lunch program has ended, Long said, California, Vermont, Massachusetts, Nevada and Maine have all passed legislation allowing all students in their states to receive free meals during the 2022-23 school year.

On July 27, the House Committee on Education and Labor advanced the Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act — legislation that would reauthorize federal child nutrition programs for the first time since 2010. The act covers a wide range of nutrition-related policies, both in and out of the classroom. Everything from food waste education in schools to accepting WIC dollars, also known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, at farmers markets.

The act would also expand eligibility for free and reduced lunch.

In Indiana, about one in seven children face hunger, compared to one in nine in Illinois. Additionally, about 48% of students in Indiana public schools qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Updating school nutrition standards is included in the Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act. Clarahan said that meeting with cafeteria staff when establishing such standards is important because they know what it is like to actually plan and create the meals.

Tighter standards can be burdensome for districts without proper support such as funding, new equipment and culinary training. If passed, the current draft of the Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act would include funding for personnel training and kitchen infrastructure.

After working with the School City of Hammond's nutrition department for about 40 years, Lynn Strle has seen the evolution of nutrition standards first-hand.

“I think the reason that I love this job so much is that it is continuous growth," said Strle, the deputy director of the Department of Food and Nutrition.

Ensuring school meals are both nutritious and appetizing is important because a recent study from Tufts University found that children eat their healthiest meals at school. Data from No Kid Hungry also showed that on average, students who eat breakfast at school achieve 17.5% higher scores on standardized math tests.

Strle said the school district serves students balanced meals with a healthy side of education.

All Hammond elementary schools participate in the USDA's Fresh Fruits and Vegetable program, which encourages kids to try new foods.

Through the program, students can sample things like blood oranges, dragon fruit, gumdrop grapes and rainbow cauliflower three times a week. Teachers also structure a lesson around the selected produce.

The goal is to introduce children to nutritious and exciting foods early on, Strle said, and she's even heard students ask their parents to buy produce sampled in class. Over the past five years, Clarahan said two Hammond schools have been selected by the Indiana Department of Education as the Fresh Fruits and Vegetable school of the year.

“I always felt like the cafeteria is the heart of the school building," Strle said. "You don’t stop learning when you walk through the cafeteria doors."