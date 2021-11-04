WATCH NOW: Woman injured after being struck by vehicle at Indianapolis Boulevard intersection, Fire chief says

HAMMOND — A woman was taken to a Chicago hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called at 12:26 p.m. to the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and White Oak Avenue, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith.

A 26-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. She was injured but was conscious when she was taken by ambulance for medical care. Her current condition is unknown.

The vehicle was reportedly going 35mph when the crash happened, Smith said. The driver stayed on scene.

On Thursday afternoon Hammond police were investigating the scene. White Oak Avenue was the partially blocked off however Indianapolis Boulevard remained open.

