 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Woman injured after being struck by vehicle at Indianapolis Boulevard intersection, Fire chief says
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: Woman injured after being struck by vehicle at Indianapolis Boulevard intersection, Fire chief says

Woman injured after being struck by vehicle at Indianapolis Boulevard intersection, Fire chief says

Hammond police investigate at White Oak Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard after a woman was struck by a vehicle.  

 Anna Ortiz, The Times

Hammond police investigate at White Oak Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard after a woman was struck by a vehicle.

HAMMOND — A woman was taken to a Chicago hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called at 12:26 p.m. to the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and White Oak Avenue, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith.

A 26-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. She was injured but was conscious when she was taken by ambulance for medical care. Her current condition is unknown.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The vehicle was reportedly going 35mph when the crash happened, Smith said. The driver stayed on scene.

On Thursday afternoon Hammond police were investigating the scene. White Oak Avenue was the partially blocked off however Indianapolis Boulevard remained open.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial describes moments before shooting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Athletes treat tricksters
Hammond News

Athletes treat tricksters

  • Updated

PNW’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee and athletic teams hosted a Trunk-or-Treat event for the public Tuesday on the Purdue University Nort…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts