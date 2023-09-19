A water main at the old Clark High School football field was damaged on Saturday, causing significant water loss, according to a statement from the Hammond Water Works Department.
Construction crews working in the area damaged the 36-inch water main, according to the statement. Hammond Water Works crews arrived to the area immediately following the water main break, however an outside agency had to be employed to complete the water main repairs because specialized equipment was needed.
The water works department said they did not anticipate any water loss to surround homes or businesses during the repair period.
The City of Hammond acquired the land after the School City of Hammond closed Clark High School at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The school board approved a land swap in May 2021 with the city, receiving land behind the Hammond Civic Center in exchange for the former high school's athletics fields.
Last month, the
city auctioned off 34 parcels of land to be developed into single-family residential units.
PHOTOS: New sand volleyball courts in Hammond
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. makes a serve at a ceremony for volleyball courts that have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
New volleyball courts have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
Adrian Santana (from left), Sabastian Contreras and Chrisey Nelson try out the new volleyball courts that have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
New volleyball courts have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. addresses the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new courts.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
Volleyball director Brian Erminger speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for new volleyball courts that have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. cuts the ribbon at a ceremony for volleyball courts that have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex. Joining him are volleyball director Brian Erminger, left, Sportsplex general manager Kymberli Roberts and park administrator Jim Taillon.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new sand volleyball courts
New volleyball courts have been constructed at the Hammond Sportsplex. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. addresses the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new courts.
John J. Watkins, The Times
