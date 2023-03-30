This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed what residents and city leaders have known for decades — the former Federated Metals property that sits along the Hammond-Whiting border poses a danger to human health.

After a long history of soil samples and partial cleanups, on Monday the EPA announced plans to add the property to the Superfund National Priorities List. Public comment on the proposed addition will be accepted through May 30.

Superfund designations are reserved for properties where "releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks," according to the EPA.

During a Hammond Common Council meeting Monday, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the EPA's announcement was "not a shock."

"We’ve known about this for decades," McDermott told the council.

From 1937 to 1983, Federated Metals operated a smelting, refining, recovery and recycling facility along the north basin of George Lake. The 36-acre property emitted lead and other heavy metals from its stack, baghouse and waste piles.

While Federated Metals was located in Hammond, McDermott said much of the contamination is likely in neighboring Whiting.

"When the smoke would leave the smoke stack ... (it) would go up in the air and start blowing north and it's heavy because lead would be in that smoke and the lead would literally, for decades, rain down on the neighborhoods," McDermott explained.

Some remediation has been conducted at the site. In 1992, Federated Metals and its parent company, ASARCO, partially performed an EPA-required cleanup but filed for bankruptcy before the work was done. In 2009, a bankruptcy settlement agreement established a trust, and an onsite landfill where demolition debris and contaminated soils had been placed was capped.

From 2016 to 2018, the EPA sampled soils from 242 properties surrounding the Federated Metals site and found 163 residential yards had soil lead levels above 400 parts per million. The EPA recommends soil cleanup when lead levels exceed 400 ppm in areas where children play; 1,200 ppm is the federal cut-off for "non-play" areas.

From 2018 to 2019 the EPA remediated residential properties in Whiting and Hammond where lead levels were over 1,200 ppm and a sensitive population, such as children, was present. To date the EPA has remediated just 33.

Established in 1980, the EPA Superfund law works to hold contaminating parties accountable, even if the contamination occurred over 40 years ago.

In Indiana, there are currently 53 Superfund sites. Lake County is home to seven.

Rumors of Superfund designations have been floating around the Federated Metals property for years. Though a spot on the National Priorities List brings an influx of federal funding and resources, the process can be lengthy.

McDermott said the cleanup could take a decade. In the meantime the Superfund designation could harm nearby residents hoping to sell their homes.

Some 22 of the 33 properties the EPA remediated were in Hammond. The city was told the remaining 90 contaminated residences would likely only be remediated after the site received a Superfund designation.

Hammond leaders didn't want to wait.

In 2019 the city began testing properties in Robertsdale. In 2021, the Common Council approved using $5 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding to remove and replace the top 2 feet of soil in properties with lead levels over 400 ppm.

The city has remediated 47 properties so far and plans to clean up another 30 before the end of the year.

Remediated properties have been certified by the Hammond Department of Environmental Management, and the certification has been shared with the Lake County Recorder's Office.

“I think if we waited a decade, we wouldn’t have had to spend $5 million," McDermott said. “We did it for those residents that are trying to sell their house now, that don’t have a decade to wait. That’s why we did what we did.”

However, before the EPA can even define what areas needs remediation, an estimated 700 more residential properties will need to be sampled.

