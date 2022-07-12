'What goes up must come down': New ordinance makes gunfire illegal in Hammond

HAMMOND — The Hammond Common Council passed an ordinance Monday making it unlawful to discharge a firearm in the city.

The legislation was introduced last week, near the five-year anniversary of 13-year-old Noah Inman's death.

On July 1, 2017, Inman was playing basketball in the 7300 block of Harrison Avenue when he was struck by a falling bullet shot into the sky, possibly to celebrate Independence Day, by an unknown person living nearby, according to police.

Inman died seven days later.

Under the new ordinance, discharging a firearm of any kind in Hammond constitutes a civil nuisance, allowing the city to take civil action against the offender. The offense is also punishable by a sizable fine. Violating each provision within the ordinance would constitute a separate offense. The ordinance also holds parents or guardians responsible if a minor violates it.

During a Monday night meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve the ordinance on third and final reading.

When the Hammond Police Department receives reports of shots fired, officers often find physical evidence that ties the incident to a specific residence, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. explained.

Discharging a firearm will still be allowed under the following conditions: law enforcement officers performing their duties, when at a shooting gallery or other authorized place that is regulated by the Police Department or the city, and when otherwise authorized by Indiana or federal law.

In the years following Inman's death, state representatives have unsuccessfully tried to pass legislation that would curb reckless gunfire. In 2018, state Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, proposed legislation in the Indiana General Assembly that would make it a level 6 felony to fire a loaded gun into the air within city or town limits without legal justification. The legislation did not receive a hearing.

In 2020, state Reps. Michael Andrade, D-Munster, and Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, also proposed legislation that would criminalize shooting a firearm without justification in a city or town. The bill did not receive a committee hearing.

The ordinance approved by the council notes that gunfire is especially dangerous in densely populated communities like Hammond.

Every year, celebratory gunfire across the Region damages property and puts lives at risk. The reckless gunfire is often seen around New Year's and the Fourth of July, Councilman William Emerson Sr., D-4th, said, adding that "what goes up must come down."

"As a Vietnam vet, I know the difference between fireworks and automatic or semi-automatic weapons and handguns," said Emerson, who represents the district where Inman lived. "If you think it's gunfire, please call (the police)."