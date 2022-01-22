 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Wildcats forever': Alumni take bricks from Hammond High School
'Wildcats forever': Alumni take bricks from Hammond High School

Eric Summers, '86, bricks from the old school into his SUV.

HAMMOND — The Hammond High School building may be gone, but memories remain. So do some bricks.

Alumni and friends of the school community returned Saturday for the first of two days to pick up bricks from the demolished school.

“This is where I grew up. It’s home,” said Eric Summers, class of 1986.

The Hammond resident hoped to pick up 15-20 bricks, some of which will be used in landscaping. Summers played soccer and football for the Hammond High Wildcats.

After the Hammond Education Foundation sold bricks for a student walkway at the new high school, single bricks were made available to the public, said Nate George Sr., marketing public relations specialist for the School City of Hammond.

“We wanted to reach out to the community to offer pieces of history,” George said of the building opened in 1917. “People can come and take as many as they want until they run out.”

The foundation brick sale concluded Dec. 1. Brick engravings included the donor’s name and a brief message. Proceeds benefited local students.

School Trustee Carlotta Blake-King, whose children attended Hammond High School, said the brick giveaway was very important “to give this last gift to Hammond High students and family.”

Jorge Gonzalez, '74, gathers Hammond High bricks for himself and fellow classmates.

Closing the school, Blake-King said, is “bittersweet, but we must press forward to educate our children.”

Even with the demolition that started in July, the School Board member said, “it’s Wildcats forever.”

The giveaway is taking place in the southwest corner of the new Hammond Central High School, off Calumet Avenue and Highland Street. It continues Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maria Covarrubias, '90, of Hammond, was taking bricks for herself and three siblings, all alumni.

“We had awesome teachers,” recalled Covarubias.

“It has a lot of memories,” said Larry Marquart, '63, of Hammond.

Vernorah Johnson Rutherford attended Hammond High, graduating in 1971, and her four children are all alumni. Loading her car truck with bricks, Rutherford said, “This was a great place to get an education, and it was the start of my awakening in terms of equality.”

Rutherford recalled being in concert choir and performances at school.

Jimmy Lee, of Hammond, loads up his powered wheelchair with Hammond High bricks for his brother.

Siblings Lucy, '89, and Javier Nevarez, '93, of Dyer, brought backpacks to carry their bricks. Five members of their family are HHS grads, and some have moved from the area.

Lucy Nevarez said some bricks are headed to Florida and Texas. One sister, a Houston resident, met a graduate from the class of 1987 now coaching basketball there, and he will also receive a brick.

“I remember band and playing at football and basketball games,” Javier Nevarez said.

“The teachers were so caring,” Lucy Nevarez. “They were old-school teachers who cared about us.”

Maria Reyes, '09, played soccer at Hammond, while her sister Martha swam for the Wildcats. “Hammond High was a community,” Maria recalled, “very welcoming to us kids.”

Janellen McCoy, '83, resides in Morocco, but she and her four siblings all wore Hammond High purple. A former wrestling mat maid and art club member, McCoy said, “This was a great place to get an education. We had wonderful teachers and a great class. ... I’m still in contact with a lot of my classmates.”

Assad Rutherford, '10, picks up an armful of bricks.

Wade and Sue Downing, of Hammond, were picking up bricks for their three daughters, Heather and Deanna Downing and Jennifer Isbell, all Hammond High School graduates.

“It was so convenient, right in the middle of things,” Sue Downing said of the school. “You had different areas coming together."

Brothers Wayne, '74, and Paul Walker, '64, got bricks for family members. Wayne recalled the camaraderie and being in concert choir.

Paul Walker cited traditions. He was a freshman when Hammond won state in football and was on the '62 squad that also took state.

“These were some of the best days of my life,” Paul said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

