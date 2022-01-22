'Wildcats forever': Alumni take bricks from Hammond High School

HAMMOND — The Hammond High School building may be gone, but memories remain. So do some bricks.

Alumni and friends of the school community returned Saturday for the first of two days to pick up bricks from the demolished school.

“This is where I grew up. It’s home,” said Eric Summers, class of 1986.

The Hammond resident hoped to pick up 15-20 bricks, some of which will be used in landscaping. Summers played soccer and football for the Hammond High Wildcats.

After the Hammond Education Foundation sold bricks for a student walkway at the new high school, single bricks were made available to the public, said Nate George Sr., marketing public relations specialist for the School City of Hammond.

“We wanted to reach out to the community to offer pieces of history,” George said of the building opened in 1917. “People can come and take as many as they want until they run out.”

The foundation brick sale concluded Dec. 1. Brick engravings included the donor’s name and a brief message. Proceeds benefited local students.