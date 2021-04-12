Woman shot to death in Bishop Noll parking lot, officials say

HAMMOND — A woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of Bishop Noll Institute while she was sitting inside a car, officials said.

Monica J. Mills, 43, of East Chicago, was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and pronounced dead about 11:05 p.m. Sunday, according to a Lake County coroner's office release.

The manner of Mills' death and nature of her injuries were listed as pending, though police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Hammond police found Mills after responding about 10:20 p.m. to the school, at 1519 Hoffman St., for a report of a shooting, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police took a person of interest into custody, Kellogg said.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public, students or school personnel," he said.

Bishop Noll Principal Lorenza Jara-Pastrick said in a written statement to students and their families that the shooting poses no safety threat to anyone on campus.