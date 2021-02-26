Woman speeding at 100 mph leads chase, passengers bail out of Cadillac, police say

HAMMOND — A woman led chase after an officer spotted her driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said.

At 11:53 p.m. Wednesday a Lake County Sheriff's officer was driving north on Cline Avenue under the Interstate 80/94 overpass when he saw a black Cadillac speeding north on Cline Avenue and not using proper signaling, according to a report from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

As the officer drove behind the car, he clocked it going 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The officer activated his lights and siren to stop the vehicle, but it continued traveling north until the driver pulled over just north of the Gary exit.

However, as the officer approached the vehicle, which had four people inside, the woman driving sped away. The chase progressed to Guthrie Street until the officer lost sight of the vehicle after turning north on Commonwealth Avenue.

Shortly after, East Chicago police alerted the officer the vehicle had been found. The driver was arrested but the three other occupants had abandoned the vehicle and ran away and were not found.