Woman strikes Hammond mayor's car, tries to flee from scene, police say
Woman strikes Hammond mayor's car, tries to flee from scene, police say

HAMMOND — After striking the Hammond mayor's vehicle on Tuesday, a woman fled from the scene, police said. 

Police arrested Kyra Ann George, 24, of Hammond, who faces charges including failure of duty and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg. 

After getting off of work around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he was driving on Michigan Street near the border between Hammond and East Chicago when he noticed a car behind him speeding 50 to 60 mph on a residential street.

At a stop sign, the vehicle nearly rear-ended his vehicle, McDermott said. Next, the woman allegedly tried to make an unsafe lane change. 

"Then she pulled up next to me and was screaming obscenities at me at the stop light," McDermott said. "As she's yelling at me, I could tell she was clearly intoxicated. I said, 'Ma'am, you're wasted. You have no business driving a car, you need to pull over.' Then she hits my car, I hear this crunch as she side-swipes me."

The driver then fled at a high rate of speed south on Indianapolis Boulevard toward the Hammond Sportsplex. McDermott followed her to keep her in his sights as he spoke to police on the phone. 

As she sped ahead, McDermott watched from a distance as she turned into an area behind the Smith Chevrolet of Hammond at 6405 Indianapolis Boulevard. 

However, police quickly convened at the scene and officers were able to make an arrest in the 6400 block of Michigan Street.  

"This lady could have killed someone, easily," McDermott said. "She could have hit a family or a kid on a bike. She had to have been speeding around 90 mph at one point."

No one was injured in the incident and McDermott's vehicle had minor damage. 

"It was great police work on the part of the Hammond police," McDermott said. "They were on it and able to quickly block her in. I'm glad she was caught."

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

