Workers evacuated from Hammond storage facility after fire breaks out, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
Hammond storage facility fire

The Hammond Fire Department responded early Monday afternoon to a fire at a storage facility at 1311 Summer St. in Hammond.

HAMMOND — Officials said no one was injured in a fire that broke out at a Hammond storage facility Monday afternoon. 

Firefighters battle a blaze at a storage facility at 1311 Summer Street in Hammond.

Hammond firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1311 Summer St. at 12:17 p.m. Monday. The roof of a storage facility had caught fire, and people working inside the building had to be evacuated. Firefighters were able to put out the flames by about 1:13 p.m. 

Hammond storage facility fire

Summer Street in Hammond had to be closed down Monday as firefighters battle a storage facility blaze at 1311 Summer St.

No neighboring buildings were impacted by the fire. According to the Hammond Fire Department, the damage was largely contained to the storage facility's roof. A representative from the Hammond Fire Department said the fire could have been caused by a wood-burning stove inside the storage facility. The representative said there may have been a leak in the stove's ventilation piping that goes to the roof, though the fire is still under investigation.

Tags

