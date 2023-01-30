Workers evacuated from Hammond storage facility after fire breaks out, officials say

HAMMOND — Officials said no one was injured in a fire that broke out at a Hammond storage facility Monday afternoon.
Hammond firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1311 Summer St. at 12:17 p.m. Monday. The roof of a storage facility had caught fire, and people working inside the building had to be evacuated. Firefighters were able to put out the flames by about 1:13 p.m.
No neighboring buildings were impacted by the fire. According to the Hammond Fire Department, the damage was largely contained to the storage facility's roof. A representative from the Hammond Fire Department said the fire could have been caused by a wood-burning stove inside the storage facility. The representative said there may have been a leak in the stove's ventilation piping that goes to the roof, though the fire is still under investigation.
