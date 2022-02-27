Young scientists challenged at olympiad at PNW

HAMMOND — Students at the Science Olympiad are put to the test in many ways, from solving mysteries to finding difficult ways of doing simple tasks. They may even be asked to defy gravity.

So it was for Thomas Ashcraft and Michael Pelc, one of three Munster High School team that entered gravity vehicles.

These handmade crafts don’t leave the ground, but they can travel. Ashcraft and Pelc were judged on how far their vehicle went and if it strayed off course, along with design and time. Luckily for the Munster duo, their vehicle went far and straight.

The boys, who also had to build their ramp, used yardsticks for the chassis and purchased rubber and plastic wheels.

“I enjoy that we’re able to create innovative solutions to problems,” said Ashcraft, 17, a junior.

One solution was using wing nuts to slow down the vehicle.

“I like the collaboration and teamwork,” said Pelc, 17, a senior.

The teens added that the project involved its share of correcting mistakes, as their vehicle was the fourth version of the original craft for a project that took several months.

Each vehicle was limited to 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) to travel a straight course of 3.5 meters, or 11.4 feet.

While the preceding competitor’s vehicle strayed, the Munster craft stayed in place. Pelc attributed that to adding weights while still keeping the regulation weight.

Munster was among 11 middle schools and 11 high schools entered in Saturday’s Science Olympiad regional at Purdue Northwest. The PNW campus was one of seven regional sites, with winners advancing to the state finals March 12 at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

Elsewhere among the competitions held at multiple sites on the PNW campus, Veer Jheveri, a 15-year-old Munster High School sophomore, brought his miniature catapult to see if it could reach the targeted destination.

Coming off competition the previous weekend at the University of Michigan, Jheveri said he did not have a good day at the Science Olympiad. To adapt, he said, “I changed the length of my elastic to change the strength of my catapult.”

Undaunted, the MHS student said, “I love physical science, and this is application-based physics.”

Jheveri hopes to study mechanical engineering in college.

Awaiting judging on his Rube Goldberg project was Rafael Santellano, 12, a seventh-grader at St. Thomas More School in Munster. His project involved a complicated means of one marble moving another.

The tough part, Santellano said, was “trying to get everything working together in unison.”

Working with his partner, eighth-grader Jack O’Shea, Santellano said he enjoyed “seeing what we could accomplish, working together and how we made everything work. I enjoy building things and learning how to make things work the way I want them to work."

From St. Patrick School in Chesterton, Riley Pacilio, 12, and Gabriella Raffin, 11, were cleaning up their forensic entry. Using different materials in a laboratory setting, the girls had to investigate the source of an industrial explosion.

“It was fun,” said Raffin. “It was a lot of science experiments and a lot of mixing of stuff.”

“Chemistry is one of my favorite subjects,” Pacilio added. “Lots of analysis.”

Back at school, the girls got to analyze the regurgitated food of an owl. Inside the fur were another animal’s bones, including the skull. The girls described the experience as “gross, but a lot of fun.”

“Mission Possible” was the Rube Goldberg project for Zoey Pigors and Natalia Bernal, both 11 and sixth-graders at Clark Middle School in St. John. Their project involved using one marble to hit other objects, which would then strike another marble and knock it into its ending position.

Both girls said they enjoy science.

“You get to do different things and you just continue to discover.” Bernal said.

“It’s a learning experience that you can do anything with,” Pigors said. “There’s a lot of things to learn. I love the process of making things and the mathematical problems it takes to get to the final part.”

Paxton Martinez, 14, an eighth-grader at Discovery Charter School in Porter, built a musical instrument that could play “Yankee Doodle.”

Martinez made the instrument from a plastic serving bowl, wood, screws and ukulele strings. He numbered the strings to represent notes and tightened the screws to create different tones.

"I like to explore things,” said Martinez. “I like the different reactions that can happen.”

Turning to more current issues, the Science Olympiad featured a cybersecurity challenge, in which students addressed a security breach and did risk assessment.

Working together were Munster High School seniors Mikyla Farnell and Madeline McFeely, both headed for Purdue West Lafayette. They both enjoyed the cyber challenge, a first for them.

Upon hearing that women comprise only 5% of the cyber field, Fernell commented, “I’m definitely interested. Cybersecurity is very big right now.”

