HAMMOND — City Hall was serenaded by a youth choir on Thursday.

Ten members of the Midwest Youth Choir performed in the lobby of Hammond City Hall as part of a series of performances throughout Hammond. The young children sang four songs for employees and patrons in the building.

The choir also made stops at Art Bookbinders of America, Tri-State Automations and the WJOB radio station.

The Midwest Youth Choir is part of Books, Brushes & Bands for Education, a Hammond-based organization that has provided activities centered around literacy, visual and musical arts for children in Northwest Indiana since 2000.

The youth choir will end their season with a concert at the Hammond Marina on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

