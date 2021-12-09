 Skip to main content
Hanover schools returning to mask mandate
alert urgent

A member of the Hanover Community School Corp., uses a mister to sanitize large open areas and classrooms.

CEDAR LAKE — A school system in south Lake County has returned to mandatory masks.

Starting on Monday, the Hanover Community School Corporation will require everyone to wear masks inside of all school buildings, officials said Thursday. 

Students who are asymptomatic may return to school on Monday as long as they abide by the mask mandate, the announcement stated.  

Hanover officials did not respond to The Times' inquiries for more information Thursday night. 

Lake Central School Corporation, the county's largest school district, is currently under a mask mandate.

Lake County has had a total of 74,188 cases of coronavirus and 1,268 residents have died from the illness since the pandemic's start, according to the Indiana Department of Health. 

Lake County is in the orange designation, indicating 100 to 199 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 10% to 14.9%. Porter and LaPorte counties are in the worst red designation.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

