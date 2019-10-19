It's hard to believe Halloween is finally here. Before the fun begins, check out this list of trick-or-treat hours and other Halloween events in Northwest Indiana.
Lake County
- Cedar Lake — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Crown Point/Lakes of the Four Seasons — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- DeMotte — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Dyer — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- East Chicago — Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
- Gary —Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Griffith — Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Hammond — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Hobart — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Highland — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Lake Station — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Lowell — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Merrillville — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Munster — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- New Chicago: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Schererville — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- St. John — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Whiting — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Winfield — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Porter County
- Burns Harbor — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Chesterton — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Hebron — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Kouts — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Portage — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Ogden Dunes — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Valparaiso — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m
- Wanatah — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Westville — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Unincorporated areas — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
LaPorte County
- LaPorte — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Michigan City — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Cook County
- Calumet City — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Lansing — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
If you’re looking for more Halloween activities, here are some fun events happening in the Region:
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Michigan City — Boo at the Zoo, 11:30 a.m. Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Dyer — Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square.
- Valparaiso — Halloween Dance Party at the Y, 3 p.m. Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Merrillville — Spooktacular Halloween Party, 5:30 p.m. Belvedere Senior Housing, 343 E 90th Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Chesterton — Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation, 780 Dickinson Road.
- Portage — NorthShore Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Neo Education, 5201 U.S. 6.
- Schererville — Nightmare before Halloween Party, 6 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E Joliet St.
Oct. 25
- Chesterton — Downtown Trick or Treat, 4 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 105 S. Calumet Road.
- Crown Point — Local 219’s Halloween Party, 8 p.m. Lake County Historical Museum, 1 Courthouse Square No. 205.
- Griffith — Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. Griffith Family, YMCA 201 N Griffith Blvd.
- Portage — Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Founders Square, 6300 Founders Square.
Oct. 26
- Crown Point — Trick or Trunk, 6 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, 352 S. Main St.
- Gary — Marram’s Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. Marram Health Center, 3229 Broadway St.
- Gary — Halloween Hoopla, 4 p.m. Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 785 N. Lake St.
- Hebron — Kids Haunted House, 3 p.m. Hebron High School, 509 S. Main St.
- Highland — Trunk or Treat Halloween Spooktacular, 1 p.m. Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd.
- Hobart — Halloween Party in the Bowl, 4 p.m. City of Hobart, 414 Main St.
- Hobart — Pumpkins in the Park, 4 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Road.
- Michigan City — Flame + Flair Halloween Fest, 5:30 p.m. Uptown Arts District, 400 Franklin St.
- Valparaiso — Haunted Science Lab, 6 p.m. Valparaiso University Center for the Sciences, 1710 Chapel Drive.
- Whiting — Halloween Costume Parade, 1 p.m. Parade will start at 119th Street and New York Ave.
Oct. 27
Munster — Fall Blast 2019 Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Ave.
Oct. 29
Chesterton — Door to Door Trick or Treating, 6 p.m. StoryPoint Chesterton, 700 Dickinson Road.
- Lake Station — Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. NorthShore Parking lot, 2490 Central Ave.
Oct. 31
Highland — Zombie Prom, 7 p.m. The Room, 8353 Indianapolis Blvd.