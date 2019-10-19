{{featured_button_text}}
Halloween safe trick-or-treat

Ellen Adams, left, Darrian George, and Harrison Hill, 8 months, distribute treats for Vision Hospitality Group Saturday at Schererville's Tri-Town Safety Village for their 2019 Safe Trick-or-Treat.

 John Luke, file, The Times

It's hard to believe Halloween is finally here. Before the fun begins, check out this list of trick-or-treat hours and other Halloween events in Northwest Indiana.

Lake County

  • Cedar Lake — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Crown Point/Lakes of the Four Seasons — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • DeMotte — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Dyer — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • East Chicago — Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Gary —Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Griffith — Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • Hammond — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Hobart — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Highland — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Lake Station — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Lowell — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Merrillville — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Munster — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • New Chicago: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Schererville — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • St. John — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Whiting — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Winfield — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Porter County

  • Burns Harbor — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Chesterton — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Hebron — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Kouts — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Portage — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Ogden Dunes — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Valparaiso — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m
  • Wanatah — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Westville — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Unincorporated areas — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

LaPorte County

  • LaPorte — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Michigan City — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Cook County 

  • Calumet City — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. 
  • Lansing — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. 

If you’re looking for more Halloween activities, here are some fun events happening in the Region:

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • Michigan City — Boo at the Zoo, 11:30 a.m. Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive.

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • Dyer — Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square.
  • Valparaiso — Halloween Dance Party at the Y, 3 p.m. Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • Merrillville — Spooktacular Halloween Party, 5:30 p.m. Belvedere Senior Housing, 343 E 90th Drive.

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • Chesterton — Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation, 780 Dickinson Road.
  • Portage — NorthShore Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Neo Education, 5201 U.S. 6.
  • Schererville — Nightmare before Halloween Party, 6 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E Joliet St.

Oct. 25

  • Chesterton — Downtown Trick or Treat, 4 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 105 S. Calumet Road.
  • Crown Point — Local 219’s Halloween Party, 8 p.m. Lake County Historical Museum, 1 Courthouse Square No. 205.
  • Griffith — Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. Griffith Family, YMCA 201 N Griffith Blvd.
  • Portage — Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Founders Square, 6300 Founders Square.

Oct. 26

  • Crown Point — Trick or Trunk, 6 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, 352 S. Main St.
  • Gary — Marram’s Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. Marram Health Center, 3229 Broadway St.
  • Gary — Halloween Hoopla, 4 p.m. Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 785 N. Lake St.
  • Hebron — Kids Haunted House, 3 p.m. Hebron High School, 509 S. Main St.
  • Highland — Trunk or Treat Halloween Spooktacular, 1 p.m. Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd.
  • Hobart — Halloween Party in the Bowl, 4 p.m. City of Hobart, 414 Main St.
  • Hobart — Pumpkins in the Park, 4 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Road.
  • Michigan City — Flame + Flair Halloween Fest, 5:30 p.m. Uptown Arts District, 400 Franklin St.
  • Valparaiso — Haunted Science Lab, 6 p.m. Valparaiso University Center for the Sciences, 1710 Chapel Drive.
  • Whiting — Halloween Costume Parade, 1 p.m. Parade will start at 119th Street and New York Ave.

Oct. 27

  • Munster — Fall Blast 2019 Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Ave.

Oct. 29

  • Chesterton — Door to Door Trick or Treating, 6 p.m. StoryPoint Chesterton, 700 Dickinson Road.

  • Lake Station — Trunk or Treat,  11 a.m. NorthShore Parking lot, 2490 Central Ave.

Oct. 31

  • Highland — Zombie Prom, 7 p.m. The Room, 8353 Indianapolis Blvd.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags