EAST CHICAGO — With summer in full swing, East Chicago Marina offers fresh sights and welcome amenities for boaters, water-sport enthusiasts, and people seeking relaxation along Lake Michigan.
It’s all thanks to the extensive renovation of the marina and creation of a Harborwalk.
“We’ve finished Harborwalk, and it’s becoming more and more popular,” said city spokesman Steve Segura.
Attractions include H2 Oh Water Sports rentals of jet packs, X-boards, kayaks, paddleboards and paddleboats.
“People come from all around to participate in those fun activities,” said Natalie Adams, marina director.
On land, a large umbrella sculpture provides colorful shelter and accents long, curved benches of smooth stone.
“We’re going to paint the main building and the other buildings," said Segura. "We have the green light for that now,” using part of $3.5 million in funding from the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority.
Boaters are happy with marina upgrades, said Segura. “We had a lot of requests from boaters for the new fishing station,” and new piers offer boaters access to cable TV, Wi-Fi, and spaces to socialize.
The old slips were replaced with 137 new ones, leaving space for water sports and boat rentals; 97 slips are rented, Adams said, with two additional ones assigned to the Lake County Marine Unit.
Transient slips with a dedicated dock are available for visitors. Call EC marina for details 219-391-8482.
Adams said the marina with its Harborwalk and the Jeorse Park Beach Lakefront draw residents, boaters, and people who rent the marina’s venue spaces.
Visitors use the new fishing piers and stroll the landscape that includes walkways and lighting, a lighted handrail, and a floating fountain and drinking fountain.
The Indiana Harbor Yacht Club makes its home there, with a marina store serving its needs and Boardwalk Grille & Banquet Center providing a dining option.
Other marina services include:
- 24-hour security
- Lake County Sheriff Marine Unit
- Fuel station with pump out
- Individual water and electric hookups
- Boat launch
- Fishing piers with handicapped access
- Showers, washers and dryers, ice
- Marine store and servicing
The upgraded Jeorse Park Beach at the marina offers opportunities for fun at a splash pad and playground, and shelter rentals include grilling areas. City events at the new stage there include concerts and August’s Fusic Fest with food and music.