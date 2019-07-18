If you’re looking for a place for your pooch to run around and play, try Hammond. The city i…

“Our entertainment beats anything in Chicago — our talent line up is better than anything th…

Economic development is necessary for any community to thrive.

Things to do

Jeorse Park Splash Pad noon-7 p.m. Friday-Monday. Call the marina, 219-391-8482, for more information and visit jeorseparkbeach.com for rules.

Military Day at the Marina 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20. Open to all active or retired military in Northwest Indiana with proof of service. Register required at 219-391-8482.

Movie Night 7 p.m. July 25 with movie at dusk, Kosciuszko Park, 151st St. and Indianapolis Blvd.

Calumet Day July 27, Riley Park, 1005 E. Chicago Ave.

Fusic Fest 5-11 p.m. Aug. 2-4, Jeorse Park Beach, 3501 Aldis Ave. Fusion of food, fun and music.

W.O.W. Fest Aug. 11, Jeorse Park Beach, 3501 Aldis Ave.

City of East Chicago and Lions Club Annual Beach Cleanup 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17. Volunteers welcome.

Movie Night 7 p.m. Aug. 22, movie at dusk, Washington Park, 142nd St. and Parrish Ave.

Seniors on the Lake 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the marina. First-come, first-served, limited seating. Register at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1615 E. 142nd St., through July 31. Must show proof of East Chicago residency. Call 219-391-8474 for information.

Kielbasa Fest 1-8 p.m.Aug. 24, Kosciuszko Park, 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard. Celebrating Polish heritage.

New Addition Day Aug. 31, Smith Park, 4001 Alexander Ave.

Mexican Independence Day, parade and festival, Sept. 15.

Movie Night 7 p.m. or dusk Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Tod Park, 140th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.

Fire Department Open House 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5, Central Fire Station, 3901 Indianapolis Blvd.

EC Hallow Haunted House & Trail 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24-25, Kosciuszko Park, 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.

Halloween Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Visit eastchicago.com or call the marina at 219-391-8482 unless otherwise noted.